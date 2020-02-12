Iloprost Drugs Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand & Growth 2026 | by Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Vectura Group Plc., and VisionGate. etc.

Iloprost is a drug used for treating diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension, scleroderma, Raynaud syndrome, and other conditions where constriction in blood vessels and improper blood flow in tissues is found. The trade name of the drug is Ventavis or Ilomedine. Iloprost, which received approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2004 for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Iloprost dilates the narrowed blood vessels (arteries) in lungs which results in decreased pulmonary blood pressure to the heart. The drug can be administered either through infusion or it can be inhaled using nebulizers. The infusion is administered intravenously which lasts for about six hours in a day and the session is repeated for three to five days in a row whereas the inhalations should be done six to nine times in a day, according to the physician’s prescription.

Global Iloprost Drugs Market – Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorder (NORD), 2018, nearly 500 to 1000 new cases of pulmonary arterial hypertension are diagnosed each year in the U.S.

Moreover, various merges, agreements, and acquisitions of major companies are likely to propel the market growth. For instance, in January 2017, Acetlion announced that Johnson & Johnson will be acquiring the firm including its marketed products in pulmonary arterial hypertension franchise.

Furthermore, increasing number of players are focusing on developing this drug, in order to, which is also contributing to the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, according to the National Institute of Health, approximately15 clinical trials involving Iloprost were active globally. For instance, in November 2015, the National Cancer Institute initiated a phase I clinical trial for evaluating iloprost in preventing recurrence of lung cancer for patients who smoke and the study is expected to complete in 2020.

However, the drug has some side effects such as kidney failure, dyspnea, chest pain, short breath, and swelling of limbs. The above-stated side effects are expected to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Iloprost Drugs Market – Regional insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to mergers, agreements, and acquisitions by key players in the region. For instance, in August 2019, VisionGate, a U.S. -based oncology pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, received an exclusive worldwide right and license from Bayer AG for the technology to develop, manufacture, sale, and commercialize iloprost betadex clathrate in the field of lung cancer treatment and prevention. Also, in 2012, Bayer AG collaborated with Vectura to develop Breelib, which is a handheld nebulizer device designed for improved delivery of Bayer’s Ventavis (iloprost).

Global Iloprost Drugs Market – Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers in the market include Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Vectura Group Plc., and VisionGate. Moreover, key players in market are focused on developing new products, in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2017, Bayer AG and Vectura Group Plc. extended their collaboration again to develop an upgraded version of nebulizer Breelib which improves the efficacy of iloprost aerosol therapy in pulmonary atrial hypertension. According to the National Institute of Health, the nebulizer is still in clinical trial and the study is expected to finish in March 2020.

Global Iloprost Drugs Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of route of administration, the global iloprost drugs market is segmented into:

Intravenous

Inhalation

On the basis of distribution channel, the global iloprost drugs market is segmented into:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

On the basis of region, the global iloprost drugs market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

