I.V. Dressing Market in 2020, Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Latest Trends, Growth, Business Opportunities, Future Scope to 2027 – by Leaders as Medline Industries, 3M, Paul Hartmann AG, Deroyal, Tytex Inc., Reliamed, Acelity, BSN Medical, CareFusion etc.

I.V. is used for delivery of medication and fluid, blood transfusions, and others in patients. It is used in patients for fluid replacement, to maintain electrolyte balance, or in patients with physical debility, and unconscious patients. I.V. dressing offers quick fixation dressing to secure I.V. Cannula, intramuscular catheters, and other percutaneous devices to the skin. I.V. dressing are transparent or translucent dressing made of adhesive material, and polyurethane collated films, which prevents bacterial infection at the injection site and also prevents moisture buildup to protect against dust and germs.

FREE SAMPLE COPY OF I.V. DRESSING MARKET ANALYSIS

Research Report – Global forecast till 2027” @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3182

Global I.V. Dressing Market – Dynamics

Rising incidences of infections such as central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI), catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI), and other infections are expected to boost growth of the I.V. dressing market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published in National Healthcare Safety Network Bloodstream Infection Surveillance in March 2018, around 30,000 CLABSI cases are reported every year in the U.S. CLABSI can prolong the hospital stay, which can increase the cost burden on patients and also may lead to mortality.

Furthermore, according to the International Society for Infectious Diseases, March 2018, around 250,000 cases of bloodstream are reported every year in the U.S. among these, around 80,000 are catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI), which occurs in intensive care units.

Purchase a copy of I.V. Dressing Market Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3182

Global I.V. Dressing Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to launches and approvals of new I.V. dressing products in the region. For instance, in January 2016, Entrotech life sciences, a U.S.-based company, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ChloraDerm dressing, which protects against multi-drug-resistant organisms and other catheter-related bloodstream infections. Moreover, in September 2016, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Vancive Medical Technologies entered into a collaboration to launch a line of ChloraShield I.V. dressings developed for vascular access dressing and enhancing patient care. Therefore, these factors are expected to boost growth of the global I.V. dressing market over the forecast period.

Global I.V. Dressing Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global I.V. dressing market include Medline Industries, 3M, Paul Hartmann AG, Deroyal, Tytex Inc., Reliamed, Acelity, BSN Medical, CareFusion, Lohmann & Rauscher, Smith & Nephew, Shandong Dermcosy Medical Co., Ltd., Talent Health Care, Datt Mediproducts Private Limited, and Others.

Browse Research Report At @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/iv-dressing-market-3182

Moreover, key players in the market are focused on developing new products, in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2015, 3M launched Tegaderm CHG Chlorhexidine Gluconate I.V. port dressing for the patients with port devices under the skin, who are connected to catheter for central venous infusion.

Global I.V. Dressing Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global I.V. dressing market is segmented into:

Transparent

Translucent

On the basis of use, the global I.V. dressing market is segmented into:

Reusable

Disposable

On the basis of end-user, the global I.V. dressing market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

On the basis of region, the global I.V. dressing market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

#3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737