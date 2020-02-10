Human Insulin Market Size Estimation, Future Growth Projection, Emerging Trends and Global Industry Analysis By 2025

Human Insulin Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis by Type (Modern Human Insulin (Premixed Modern, Long-Acting and Rapid Acting), Traditional Human Insulin (Premixed Traditional, Intermediate Acting and Short-Acting), Brand (Lantus, Novorapid, Humalog, Novomix, Levemir, Apidar, Humulin and Insuman)) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2025

Human Insulin Market Synopsis

Human Insulin Market size is predicted to reach USD 40 billion at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The surging diabetic population across the globe is highly influencing the market growth. Also referred to as analog insulin, the physicians generally prescribe modern human insulin for the treatment of diabetes. Human insulin is the customized form of traditional human insulin which offers efficient results compared to any traditional human insulin. Insulin helps in the regulation of carbohydrate and fat metabolism in the body. It is a peptide hormone which is secreted by the beta cells of the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas.

The surging prevalence of diabetic population, growing prevalence of obesity, and growth in the geriatric population are some of the top factors contributing to the human insulin market growth across the globe. The human insulin market is estimated to experience a healthy growth rate in the coming years mainly due to the growing prevalence of diabetes across the globe. With the changing lifestyle, rising number of geriatric as well as obese population coupled with the inadequate healthcare services, the market for human insulin is predicted to flourish. The advancing technology in the past few years like the innovation of insulin pens and favorable government policies have contributed to the growth of the human insulin market across the globe.

The untapped emerging nations and pipeline insulin products are further promising growth opportunities for the manufactures, thereby influencing the market growth globally. Several private and government research organizations are highly engaged in R&D activities for the development of advanced treatment methods. The aim is to enhance the effectiveness of human insulin, lower the risk of diabetes-related disorders like kidney disease, blindness, strokes, heart attacks, or limb loss.

On the contrary, the strict regulatory requirement for the approval of the insulin is likely to deter its growth across the globe. The high cost of the analog is also dampening the growth of the market during the appraisal period. Moreover, the several side effects associated with human insulin coupled with the delayed onset of action are further restricting the human insulin market growth during the appraisal period.

Human Insulin Market Segmentation

By mode of type, the human insulin market has been segmented based on traditional human insulin and modern human insulin. While modern human insulin comprises rapid-acting insulin analogs, long-acting insulin, and premixed analog insulins, traditional human insulin consists of NPH human insulin, regular human insulin, and pre-mixed insulin. Modern insulin is considered to gain prominence in the coming years.

Human Insulin Market Regional Insights

Geographically, the human insulin market span across Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the North American and the European regions are considered to dominate the global market. The regions are likely to retain their dominance in the coming years owing to the increased prevalence of diabetes coupled with the rising R&D activities for effective insulin. Diabetes is one of the prominent health problems in this region owing to the growing number of geriatric populations coupled with the surging prevalence of obesity. Such factors have further contributed to the market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to experience the fastest growth rate. Type 2 diabetes has mushroomed in this region which is likely to influence the market highly. As per a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, around 60% of the total population in Asia was suffering from diabetes in 2012. In this region, China is anticipated to have the highest rate of diabetes, which is likely to fuel the market growth.

Human Insulin Market Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating in the global human insulin market comprises Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (China), Biocon Ltd. (India), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Adocia (France), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Julphar (UAE), Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Israel), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), and others.

