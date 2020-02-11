Human Insulin Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities, Products, Demand, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape With Forecast To 2026

Fortune Business Insights published Human Insulin Market Analysis 2020 To 2026 Research Report. According to the report Global Human Insulin Market is to rise at 3.4% CAGR and reach USD 27.71 Million in 2026. Report comprise comprehensive information on Human Insulin Market by Type (Analogue Insulin, Traditional Human Insulin), By Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Human Insulin Industry Key Players Analyzed in Report Are:

Medtronic, Apple, Inc., AirStrip Technologies, Inc., AliveCor, Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., athenahealth, Inc. AgaMatrix, Inc., LifeWatch, Nike Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., iHealth Lab, Inc., AT&T, OMRON Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Cerner Corporation, and Nokia Corporation.

Global Human Insulin Market Insights:

The growing prevalence of diabetes across the world is prophesied to expand the global human insulin market. The above information was provided by Fortune Business Insights in a report. The International Diabetes Foundation (IDF) estimates the prevalence of diabetes to grow in the coming years. The number of diabetic patients registered in 2017 were 425 Million and is projected to reach 629 Million by 2045.

Key Players are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to gain market share. For instance, Ypsomed AG partnered with with Koninklijke Philips N.V. in October 2018. The aim of this collaboration was to conjointly develop and deploy novel self-medication monitoring services. In November 2018, Biocon and Mylan announced the launch of a new biosimilar called Semglee. The drug is indicated to treat patients suffering from diabetes mellitus in adults and children. Companies are also focussing to launch new products to stay industry focussed. For instance, Sanofi launched an insulin lispro product called Admelog in April 2018. This product is intended to control insulin levels in children and adults.

As per research studies, the number of type 2 diabetes patients is increasing owing to its onset at a younger age. Rapid lifestyle changes and unhealthy eating habits are predominantly leading to type 2 diabetes. These patients are treated with different types of insulin as per the requirements. Some of them include rapid-acting insulin, long-acting insulin, short-acting insulin, and premix insulin. The demand for these insulins are expected to increase in the coming years, which in turn, will increase the human insulin production. The introduction of insulin delivery devices such as safety insulin pens and pumps are likely to propel growth of the market. With the emergence of technology, novel insulin pens with added features are likely to gain traction in the coming years.

As per drug type, biosimilars are projected to grow at a considerable rate throughout the forecast years. The cost-effectiveness of these drugs is expected to fuel their demand in the coming years. Furthermore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revealed that biosimilars are safe and effective for the treatment of diabetes.

Human Insulin Market Segmentation:

Global Human Insulin Market segmented by Type (Analogue Insulin, Traditional Human Insulin), By Diabetes Type (Type 1, Type 2), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Human Insulin Market Regional Analysis:

Among regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the global human insulin market during the forecast period. The growth is majorly witnessed on account of the rising prevalence of diabetes and its related disorders. Furthermore, the demand for human infusion insulin devices is increasing owing to their availability and technological improvements.

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness high growth between 2018 and 2026. The rising research and development (R&D) investments and presence of well-known manufacturing companies in this region are creating ample growth opportunities for the market. These companies are likely to boost the human insulin market in the upcoming years.

Key Question On Human Insulin Market Answered in Report

What is the total market value of Human Insulin Market?

What would be forecast period in the market report?

What is the market value of Human Insulin Market in 2019?

Which is base year calculated in the Human Insulin Market report?

Which are the top companies hold the market share in Human Insulin Market?

Which is the most influencing segment growing in the Human Insulin Market report?

What are the key trends in the Human Insulin Market report?

What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?

