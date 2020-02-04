HPV Vaccines Market Size to Reach USD 11.15 billion at 16.3% CAGR Forecast 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global human papillomavirus vaccines market size is projected to reach USD 11.15 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of HPV associated cancers such as anal, oropharynx, and genital parts and growing demand for HPV vaccines to help reduce the infections are factors likely to bolster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, growing cases of cancer observed in females will spur demand for HPV vaccines in the foreseeable future. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), higher incidence rates for vaginal, vulva and cervical cancer was recorded in the year 2018. According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Human Papillomavirus Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Bivalent and Polyvalent), By Disease Indication (HPV Associated Cancer and Genital Warts), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers, and Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019-2026” the HPV vaccines market size was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2018.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

The study covers key players operating in the market along with prime schemes and strategies implemented by each player to hold high positions in the industry.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc

Mass Vaccination of Girls in Kenya to Spur Growth Opportunities

The increasing manufacturing of HPV vaccines to maintain a supply-demand balance will surge the market’s revenue during the forecast period. The introduction of the HPV vaccine by the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia is predicted to facilitate the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming year. For instance, in December 2018, the Ministry of Health of Ethiopia introduced the HPV vaccine through a school-based approach for girls of 14 years of age to immunize against cervical cancer. Furthermore, the mass vaccination of girls against HPV in Kenya will accelerate the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2018, Kenyan authorities started mass vaccination of girls against HPV.

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Bivalent

Polyvalent

By Disease Indication

HPV Associated Cancer

Genital Warts

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S.(New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida) and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Rapid Adoption of HPV Vaccines to Enable Speedy Expansion in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Higher sales and value of Gardasil/Gardasil 9 along with rapid adoption of human papillomavirus vaccines across the region will boost development in the region.

