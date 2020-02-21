HIV Drug Market | 2020 Size, Growth Rate, Key Company Share, Business Insights, Regional Outlook, Competitive Analysis And Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Report segments HIV Drug Market by Drug Class (Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Integrase Inhibitors, Combination HIV Medicines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

“HIV Drug” Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026 is latest report on “Global HIV Drug Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report HIV Drug Market to rise at healthy 6.1% CAGR and Reach USD 40,675.0 million by 2026. The Market for HIV/AIDS Drugs was valued USD 25,314.0 million in 2018. As there is no cure for HIV, but the constancy in anti-retroviral therapy will reduce progress of HIV/AIDS.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global HIV Drug market are ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Theratechnologies, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, Genentech, Inc, AbbVie Inc.

Global HIV Drug Market Highlights:

As per the report, on the basis of drugs class, the market is segmented into non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTI), integrase inhibitors, combination HIV medicines, and others. The combination of HIV medicines segment dominated the market in 2018. The integrase inhibitors segment accounted for a 12.7% share of the market in 2018. Based on the distribution channel, the global market segments include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. Furthermore, the increasing awareness and the timely administration of drugs and its efficiency in the treatment of HIV/AIDS has led to the increasing demand for HIV/AIDS drugs. According to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), in 2018, an estimated 37.9 million people globally were living with HIV.

The report shares tactical insights into the HIV/AIDS drugs market to help businesses and corporations. It offers a collective data that comprises of, industrial development, market drivers, market trends, collaborations and acquisitions along with growth restraints.

HIV Drug Market Segment Analysis:

Hiv/Aids Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Integrase Inhibitors, Combination HIV Medicines, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

HIV Drug Market Regional Insights:

According to the report, the HIV/AIDS Drugs Market in North America was valued at US$ 19,061.2 Mn in 2018. North America is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about the disease. The growing adoption of advanced drugs will also contribute to the growth of the market. The launch of innovative and advanced combination medicines is predicted to further aid growth in North America and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising patient pool undergoing administration of HIV/AIDS drugs.

The increasing government initiatives and treatment programs, especially in India and China is likely to propel the growth of the market. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America accounted for a comparatively small share of the market in 2018 and is expected to grow considerably owing to the high degree of subsidization of HIV/AIDS drugs by the government health programs.

HIV Drug Market Growth And Restraints Analysis:

The increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS is likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing awareness regarding early treatment is expected to aid the growth of the market. The launch of new innovative drugs by market players is predicted to support the growth of the market. For instance, the U.S. FDA announced the approval of ViiV Healthcare’s Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine), the first-ever once daily, single-tablet, two-drug regimens for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults with no antiretroviral (ARV) treatment history and having no known resistance to either DTG or 3TC. Furthermore, the positive results of the new drug by Merck will stimulate the growth of the market. For instance, Merck unveiled early and positive results about its HIV new drug candidate called MK-8591, which the company says can be a game-changer in the HIV/AIDS drugs market.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, HIV Drug Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and HIV Drug Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of HIV Drug market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global HIV Drug market?

Who are the key manufacturers in HIV Drug market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the HIV Drug market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of HIV Drug market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of HIV Drug market?

What are the HIV Drug market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global HIV Drug industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of HIV Drug market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of HIV Drug industry?

