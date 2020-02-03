High Throughput Screening Market Sizing by Industry Share, Key Trends, UHTS Technique, Application, Worldwide Analysis by Top Leaders and Regional Forecast to 2025

The global high throughput screening market is expected to register ~7.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, with a market value of USD 13,460 million in 2018.

High Throughput Screening Market Overview:

The high throughput screening (HTS) market is getting traction from the pharmaceutical sector as the need for developing new drugs is pushing them to their limits. The pharmaceutical industry is now opting for innovative ways that can simplifythe process of drug discovery. It examines right from the drug designs to drug trails and incorporates a detailed study regarding drug interactions by having control over software, devices, and detectors. It further identifies genetic interactions, active compounds, and other biomolecular interactions and delivers the best results.

The global high throughput screening market is expecting high growth owing to its widespread impact in the pharmaceutical sector. Its ability to read metabolic, pharmacokinetic and toxicological data of components for new drugs can be a decisive factor for the market in the coming years, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). Among the others, automation of liquid handling, the creation of novel technological platforms, and the development of analytical tools are expected to smoothen the path of progress for the high throughput screeningmarket. At the same time, the competition between pharmaceutical companies is boosting investment in the sector owing to which high throughput screening market can thrive.

Despite the benefits, high cost needed for the initial set up and maintenance can be a decisive market irritant. In addition, lack of deft hands in operating such advanced technologies and simultaneous managing of data can also prevent the high throughput screening market growth during the forecast period.

High Throughput Screening Market Segmentation:

The global high throughput screening market can be segmented by application, product, and end-users.

Based on application, the high throughput screening market can be segmented into target identification, primary screening, toxicology, stem cell biology,and others.

Product-wise segmentation of the high throughput screening marketconsists software, instruments, consumables,and others.

Based on end-users, the high throughput screening market includes government organizations, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies/ manufacturers, research facilities and others.

High Throughput Screening Market Regional Analysis:

Region-specific segmentation of the high throughput screening market includes namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is leading the market from the front. Advanced technologies in research laboratories, huge demand for drugs, an increasing amount of investment by both private and public sector, and robust healthcare industry with substantially strong healthcare policies are providing impetus to the high throughput screening market.

Europe is holding the second position in terms of revenue generation. Its features are quite similar like that of North America. Governments in the region are strongly supporting the move of developing new drugs and has eased few policies for simple integration of the technology.

The APAC market is showing substantial growth. The region is profiting much as a lucrative destination for many market titans who are planning to expand. In addition, infrastructural revamping of the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sectors is going to secure growth for the market in the coming years. Meanwhile, private equity firms and venture capitalists have considerably invested in thehigh throughput screening market of countries such as India, China, and Japan, a sign of prospect for the market in the foreseeable future.

High Throughput Screening Market Competitive Insights:

Prominent players impacting the high throughput screening market are Aurora Biomed Inc.(Canada), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Life Technologies Corporation (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Roche (Switzerland), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and others.

In June 2018, StemoniX discussed the possibilities of the commercialization of the homogeneous 3D spheroids which can be used for better drug discovery. StemoniX creates physiologically-relevant human-based in-vitro model that can facilitate the process of drug discovery via high throughput screening.

In March 2018, the biology group at the European Screening Centre Newhouse put forward an idea of using microscale thermophoresis (MST) to aid the prioritization of small molecule hits from high-throughput screening. Biomolecules, when passing through a temperature gradient, MST measures them to understand the nature of small molecules attached to them which eases drug identification process.

