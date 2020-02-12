Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2020 – 2025 | Fortune Business Insights Come up with Analysis on Market Size, Growth, Supply Chain Analysis and Recent Technological Developments

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the hemodialysis equipment market was valued at US$11,471.6 Mn in the year 2017 and is anticipated to be worth US$ 16,321.6 Mn by 2026. Further to this, the market for hemodialysis equipment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. As per the National Kidney Foundation report 2016, more than 1 lakh patients are awaiting kidney transplants in the U.S. This shortage for kidney transplants act as a potential growth trigger in the market. This shows that the market scope is likely to increase.

Key Players Operating in The Hemodialysis Equipment Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

NIPRO CORPORATION

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

JMS Co., Ltd.

Quanta Launches a Personalized Hemodialysis Machine to Ease Patient’s Life

The hemodialysis equipment market share is set to increase as hemodialysis helps in the effective treatment of kidney diseases. Rapid technological advancements in the healthcare sector are driving the hemodialysis equipment market growth.

Earlier the hemodialysis equipment was difficult to use, but now with technological upliftment, hemodialysis machines have become more flexible, user-friendly, and reliable. Introduction of a new-generation machine called home hemodialysis equipment is clean and easier to set at home. These machines offer better and comfortable patient experience. For instance, NxStage Medical’s NxStage-System One dialysis machine is simple to use and easy to set up.

Furthermore, it is easy to transport as patients can take it along anywhere they go. Quanta launched a personalized home hemodialysis equipment called SC+ in 2017. This machine can be used in clinics as well as homes with improved ergonomics.

The market in North America is expected to register growth at a considerable rate in the forecast period. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies and presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure will give tailwinds to the market in North America. The hemodialysis equipment market size is expected to reach new heights owing to growing awareness about the benefits associated with hemodialysis in Europe. The market is likely to witness potential growth opportunities as the availability of hemodialysis machine increases in Europe. Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By End User

Dialysis Centers & Hospitals

Home Healthcare

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

