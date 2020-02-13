Healthcare Information Systems Market Share Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10% By 2023

Healthcare Information Systems Market Insights:

Healthcare Information Systems Market share is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The developments in the healthcare IT industry is projected to drive the expansion of the healthcare information systems market in the upcoming years. The healthcare information systems market 2020 is supposed to gain momentum due to rising awareness. Also, the increase in adoption of the latest technologies in the healthcare sector is supposed to drive the growth of the healthcare information systems market in the foreseeable future.

The healthcare system is growing at a rapid pace which has led to the generation of vast amount of data every day. The efficient management of these data is one of the top-most priorities of healthcare organizations. Thus, the healthcare information software market is presumed to gain traction in the nearby future. In addition, rising number of patients on the global front, coupled with expansion of healthcare service providers, is expected to drive the augmentation of the healthcare information system market in the upcoming years.

The healthcare industry is expanding, which is supposed to motivate adoption of advanced technologies in the industry. This ongoing trend of technological development is supposed to drive the growth of the healthcare information systems market in the years to come. In addition, the introduction of the blockchain technology is set to revolutionize the healthcare information systems market in the coming years.

Healthcare Information Systems Market Segmentation:

The type-based segments of the healthcare information systems market are hospital information systems, laboratory information systems, pharmacy information systems, medical imaging information system, and revenue cycle management. The sub-segments of the hospital information systems segment are population health management, electronic health record, real-time healthcare, electronic medical record, patient engagement solutions, and others. The sub-segments of the pharmacy information systems segment are prescription management, inventory management, automated dispensing systems, and others. The sub-segmentation of the medical imaging information system covers monitoring analysis software, picture archiving & communication systems, radiology information systems, and others.

Based on component, the segments of the healthcare information systems market are software and hardware.

The deployment-based segments of the healthcare information systems market are on premise, web-based, and cloud-based.

The end-user segments of the healthcare information systems market identified are academic and research institution, hospitals, diagnostics center, and others.

Healthcare Information Systems Market Regional Analysis:

This report presents a detailed geographical analysis of the healthcare information systems market based on regions and further segmented into countries. The regional segments profiled for the study are – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Americas held the forefront position and is supposed to retain it. Increasing demand for quality diagnostics is one of the primary drivers of the healthcare information systems market in the region. In addition, the support extended by the governments is also supposed to drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe a high rate of growth. It is due to the developments in the healthcare IT industry. Also, the rising demand for technological innovations in the industry is prognosticated to drive the growth of the healthcare information systems market in APAC. The MEA is supposed to hold the least share. However, the region resonates strong growth potential.

Healthcare Information Systems Market Competitive Dashboard:

The key players of the healthcare systems market assessed in the report are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Carestream Health, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Medidata Solutions Inc., and Siemens Healthineers.

Healthcare Information Systems Industry News:

In February 2020, the government of the UAE has launched a health data-based platform which is based on the blockchain technology.

