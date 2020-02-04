Healthcare BPO Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Healthcare BPO Industry

Description

Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to reach $576.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The rapid increase in clinical process outsourcing (CPO) and the rise of nearshore outsourcing destinations are the factors driving the market. However, the hidden costs of outsourcing, fear of losing visibility and control over the business process are hampering the market growth.

The health care organizations are facing new challenges from an unpredictable global economy, where consumer expectations are growing every day. Business process outsourcing (BPO) process enables healthcare providers to select the most suited third-party vendors for specific business processes. This enables certain job functions, which are done outside a company instead of having an in-house department handling the business operations by healthcare providers, payers, and organizations.

Based on the payer services, the product development & business acquisition service segment is having a growing prominence during the forecast period due to the factors such as increasing number of people enrolling for health plans, payers find it harder to deal with increases in volume themselves and also the risk related with losses. By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand and is expected to continue its stronghold for few more years due to the presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare expenditure, and a high percentage of claim records.

Some of the key players in Global Healthcare BPO market include Cognizant Technology Solutions, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Accenture, Firstsource Solutions, Genpact, Infosys, Invensis Technologies, IBM, Quintiles IMS Holdings, Omega Healthcare, Tata Consultancy Services, Xerox, R1 RCM, Lonza, WNS (Holdings), and Paraxel.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4477481-healthcare-bpo-global-market-outlook-2018-2027

Payer Services Covered:

• Claims Management Services

• Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations

• Member Management Services

• Product Development and Business Acquisition Services

• Provider Management Services

• Care Management

• Billing and Accounts Management Services

• Human Resource Management

• Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

• Operational/Administrative Management

• Other Payer Services

Provider Services Covered:

• Finance & Accounts

• Patient Enrollment & Strategic Planning

• Revenue Cycle Management

• Patient Care Service

Pharmaceutical Services Covered:

• Manufacturing Service

• Research & Development

• Non-Clinical Services

Regional Description

The report of the Healthcare BPO market offers competitive strategies over various regions on a global level. It directs at evaluating the market size and future growth potential of the Healthcare BPO market over the mentioned regions. The regions that are comprised in the reports are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Through regional analysis of the market, the study aims to embrace outlook, latest trends, and opportunities in the given review period of 2025.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4477481-healthcare-bpo-global-market-outlook-2018-2027

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Healthcare BPO Market, By Payer Service

6 Global Healthcare BPO Market, By Provider Service

7 Global Healthcare BPO Market, By Pharmaceutical Service

8 Global Healthcare BPO Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Continued…

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)