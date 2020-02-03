Global Tea Tree Oil Market to Reach $59.5 Mn by 2025: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for natural cosmetic products with large-scale application in manufacturing of shampoos, skin clearing lotion, conditioner, and face creams drive the growth of the global tea tree oil market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, global tea tree oil market contributed to $38.8 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $59.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, changing market dynamics, key investment pockets, market size & forecast, and competitive scenario.

Surge in demand for natural cosmetic products with large-scale application in manufacturing of shampoos, skin clearing lotion, conditioner, and face creams drive the growth of the global tea tree oil market. However, low penetration of products in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA restrains the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption among millennials that are prime customers for natural and clean label products would offer new opportunities in the near future.

Based on application, the cosmetic and toiletries application segment accounted for the highest share in 2017, accounting more than three-fourths of the total share, owing to growth in awareness related to different health benefits of tea tree oil. Moreover, its usage for treating wounds and offering relief for pains, aches, and congestion led to rise in its usage in cosmetics and toiletries. However, the industrial application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to its benefits as a natural disinfectant. The report also offers detailed analysis of the therapeutic application segment.

The market across the North America region accounted for the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, owing to increase in consumption rate of natural cosmetics and surge in consumers adopting tea tree oil in the region. However, LAMEA is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in demand for natural essential oil for commercial and household sectors. The report provides an extensive analysis of the markets across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the major market players operating in the global tea tree oil market such as G.R. Davis, Cassegrain Kalara, Main Camp, Coromandel Mountains, Maria River Plantation, LvHuan Technology, Jenbrook, Fuyang Biotechnology, Oribi Oils, and Integria Healthcare. They have implemented various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

