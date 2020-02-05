Global Probiotics Market to $57.4 Billion by 2022 at 7.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rising health concerns, increasing consumption of functional foods, and surge in investment on R&D have boosted the growth of the global probiotics market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share and would continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global probiotics market is expected to reach $57.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2026.

Download the Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/282

Rising health concerns, increasing consumption of functional foods, and surge in investment on R&D have boosted the growth of the global probiotics market. However, low awareness levels among consumers regarding the effectiveness of probiotic products and stringent government regulations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, an increase in demand in developing countries and a surge in awareness about its benefits are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global probiotics market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, function, application, end user, and geography. Based on ingredient, the market is divided into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria segment held the largest share, owing to its availability in powdered, gel, and liquid forms. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of function, the market is bifurcated into regular, preventative healthcare, and therapeutic. The preventive healthcare segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR during the study period. This is due to a rise in demand for probiotic-based medicines for chronic diseases in high populace countries.

Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed. The food & beverages segment held the largest share in 2014, accounting for four-fifths of the market. On the other hand, the animal feed segment also held a significant share.

Ask for Purchase @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/282

The global probiotics market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share and would continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the market across North America and Europe would continue to grow.

The global probiotics market report including an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Danone, Probi AB, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Nestle S.A., Lifeway Foods, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ganeden, Inc., and Protexin.

Related Reports:

Tea Tree Oil Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

Protein Supplement Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research