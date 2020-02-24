Global Personalized Vaccine Market Offers USD 5 Billion Opportunity By 2026

Personalized vaccine is the result of the technological advancements that the current research and developmental sector are unraveling. Through the process of personalized vaccine, a treatment that is specific to the condition of the disease can be prepared and applied. It is achieved through the incorporation of other technologies such as genetics, clinical characteristics in treatment determination and molecular profiling. The arrival of such broad application technologies in the research sector is successful in thriving the market of the pharmaceutical sector. The market of personalized medicine is expected to experience a rapid growth due to the fact that the incidence of diseases is increasing all over the globe.

Over the last few years, the market of personalized vaccine has emerged as a growth factor for the numerous stakeholders that are involved in the research and development and the commercialization of the personalized medicine. The market of personalized medicine is currently witnessing a robust expansion and it is highly successful in occupying a major share in the overall market of pharmaceutical industry. Some other factors that are driving the market of personalized medicine are increasing funds from the government for conducting research and development, improvement in the vectors used for the delivery.

The process of personalized vaccine is to provide a method that is more efficient in altering the cause of the disease at the molecular level. Till the introduction of personalized vaccine in the market, there were no such technologies that could directly manipulate the genes of the individual. Being capable of producing such benefits in the individual, the therapy is getting introduced as the most favorable technology till date. Other important factors that are expected to gear up the market size of the industry are increase in ageing population and the demand of more specified treatment i.e. personalized medicine. Further government initiatives in the form of grants and fundings are expected to boost the market of personalized medicine in the upcoming years.