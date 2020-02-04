Global Nutraceuticals Market is Set To Hit $302,306 Million By 2022

Increase in the demand of nutraceutical ingredients in cosmeceutical industry, rise in the demand for nutraceuticals in dietary supplements industry, and surge in cost of medical treatment boost the growth of the global Nutraceuticals market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global Nutraceutical market garnered $184,092 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $302,306 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.04% from 2016 to 2022. The report offers an extensive analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, key investment pockets, market size & share, key segments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the demand of nutraceutical ingredients in cosmeceutical industry, surge in the demand for nutraceuticals in dietary supplements industry, and rise in cost of medical treatment propel the growth of the global Nutraceuticals market. On the other hand, high cost of R&D and long lab-to-market pipeline hampers the growth to certain extent. However, recent inventions in the nutraceutical market are expected to provide opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The functional foods & beverages contributed for three-fifths of the total revenue share. Functional medicines segment in the nutraceuticals industry, appears as the best alternative for normal medicines. Nutraceuticals influence drug metabolism, and can also increase the pharmaceuticals in the body when optimally balanced, therefore offering lucrative business opportunities through patented combinations of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

Key findings of the study

Functional food segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.84% in between 2016 to 2022.

The European branded flour market is projected to manifest a CAGR of 6.99% during the study period.

LAMEA is expected to portray a CAGR of 7.13% in proteins & peptides market during the study period.

The functional food segment is the fastest growing segment occupying more than one-fourth of the total revenue share.

The personal care and pharmaceuticals product segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% from 2016 to 2022.

Asia-Pacific has contributed to approximately one-third of the total volume by revenue in terms of geography.

Asia-Pacific and Europe jointly accounted for more than half of the total share in 2015. India is expected to achieve a CAGR of 14.23% during the study period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2014-2022 Base year considered 2015 Forecast period 2014-2022 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By Type, By Geography Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

The top market players include Cargill Incorporated, Nestle S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PepsiCo Inc., General Mills, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Royal DSM N.V., BASF SE, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd., and Groupe Danone S.A.

