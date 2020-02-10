Global Nurse Call Systems Market Overview 2020, Industry Size, Growth, Technology Trends, Competitive Landscape, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis

Global Nurse Call System Market Research Report: By Type (Buttons, Integrated Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, Intercoms), by Technology (Wired, Wireless), by Application (Medical Emergency, Alarms, Workflow Management), by End Users — Forecast till 2023

Nurse Call System Market Scenario

Global nurse call system market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is estimated that the global nurse call system market is expected to register a CAGR ~ 9.5 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. Nurse call systems are aimed at alerting the nurses in case of medical emergency situations or when patients need care. These systems are also used to track a patient particularly in assisted living or old age centers or are used to give a signal of a probable situation in case of ambulatory services.

Numerous factors such as growing geriatric population and rising complexity of hospital operations are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, favorable healthcare investments by government and the rising demand for better technological advancements boosts the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulation and the huge cost of installation may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Some of the industry players offer integrated equipment, in which the patient data can easily be stored and retrieved. In February 2015, Rauland Borg Corporation launched a device called AllTouch responder, which offers nurse call system with electronic medical records. The nurse call equipment has evolved over the time owing to better patient monitoring. The staff members can directly communicate with the patients to assist them and provide required care, thereby reducing the need to visit the patient beds for minor requirements. This can eliminate fatigue and increase the workflow efficiency of the attendant.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5631

Nurse Call System Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major companies in the global nurse call system market include Honeywell International Inc., Austco Communication Systems Pty Ltd., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Johnson Controls., Ascom, CSINC, STANLEY Healthcare, AMETEK, Inc., West-Com Nurse Call System, Inc, Cornell Communications, Azure Healthcare, Jeron Electronic Systems Inc., BEC Integrated Solutions, LLC, Vigil Health Solutions Inc., and Systems Technologies.

Nurse Call System Market Segmentation:

The nurse call system market is segmented on type, applications, technology, end users, and region.

Based on the type, the market is segregated into nurse call integrated communication systems, nurse call buttons, nurse call intercoms, nurse call mobile systems, and others.

By technology, the market is segmented into wireless systems and wired systems.

Based on the applications, the market is segmented into alarms, medical emergency, workflow management, and others.

Based on the end users, it is segmented into assisted living centers, hospitals & nursing homes, ambulatory care centers, and others. Of these, hospitals and nursing homes segment is anticipated to be the larger shareholder in the overall market share. The growth of the segment is primarily attributable to the rising number of public as well as private hospitals.

Nurse Call System Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the nurse call system market is segmented into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Of these, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the market for nurse call system due to faster demand for newer technologies and upgradation of nurse call systems in the region. Additionally, the growing geriatric population and increasing funding for better healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition to this, the Europe is estimated to hold the second leading position in the market owing to well-developed healthcare industry and investment for increasing number of hospitals.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the market due to the developing healthcare facilities in the developing economies and increasing aging population. According to a report published by Silver Eco in October 2017, in Japan, 27.7 people are elderly or aged.

Nurse Call System Industry News:

In 2019, Vocera Communications, Inc. a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that the Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates plans to standardize care team communication using Vocera technology.

In 2019, Cleveland Clinic London has selected Vocera Communications to use their Vocera Platform to standardize care team communication across the hospital when it opens in 2021.

In 2019, OrbitaASSIST is the latest voice-enabled, artificial intelligence-driven bedside virtual health assistant from Orbita. New bedside AI tool reduces call response time.

Get More Information on Nurse Call System Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/upcoming-reports/nurse-call-system-market-5631

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com