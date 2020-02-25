Global Nuclear Medicine Market Primary Research, Product Research, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2026

In 2019, the global Nuclear Medicine market size was US$ 5336.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8844.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2026.

Nuclear Medicine，or Radiopharmaceuticals， are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

The global average price of Nuclear Medicine is in the decreasing trend, from 41.6 USD/Dose in 2011 to 39.5 USD/Dose in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Nuclear Medicine market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nuclear Medicine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Nuclear Medicine market is segmented into Tc-99, I-123/131, In-111, Xe-133, Th-201, Ga-67, Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Nuclear Medicine market is segmented into Diagnostic, Therapeutic, etc.

The key regions covered in the Nuclear Medicine market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Nuclear Medicine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Nuclear Medicine business, the date to enter into the Nuclear Medicine market, Nuclear Medicine product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include GE Healthcare, Bracco Imaging, Mallinckrodt, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Bayer, Triad Isotopes, Nordion, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, SIEMENS, China Isotope & Radiation, Dongcheng, etc.

This report focuses on the global Nuclear Medicine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Nuclear Medicine development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

