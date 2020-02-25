Global Mobility Devices Market Size |2020 Trends, Size Estimation, Key Company Share, Growth Projections, Competitive Analysis, Regional Insights and Global Industry Forecast by 2026

The global mobility devices market size is projected to reach USD 14.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Staggering rate of growth of geriatric population across the globe will be one of the crucial factors driving this market in the upcoming decade. Old age entails a plethora of disorders that generally restrict mobility in aged individuals and render them helpless. Given the rate at which the world population is ageing, the demand for devices aiding mobility is likely to spike. According the UN’s Population Division, DESA, people at or above 60 years of age are currently numbered at 962 million. In the next three decades, the global geriatric population will reach 2.1 billion, predicts the DESA.

Fortune Business Insights™ shares the above and other valuable market information in its recent report, titled “Mobility Devices Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Walking Aids, and Others); By End-user (Personal Users and Institutional Users); and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, which states that the value of this market was at USD 8.75 billion in 2018. The report also provides:

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

November 2019: Permobil launched a technologically advanced wheelchair power assist system. This advanced smartwatch app enables users to simply tap the wheel to control the powerful SmartDrive MX2+ motor via Bluetooth.

October 2019: byACRE announced launched carbon ultralight rollator and will be commercially available in the U.S. and Canada.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Mobility Devices Market Report:

MEYRA GmbH

Permobil

Sunrise Medical Limited

Invacare Corporation

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Ottobock

North America to Lead the Pack; Europe to Follow Closely

Among regions, North America is set to dominate the mobility devices market share owing to the rising prevalence mobility-related disorders in the region. Coupled with this is the increasing number of aged people in the region, which will propel the regional market.

Europe is anticipated to be the second most dominant region in this market on account of high proportion of aged people with mobility impairment. Asia-Pacific is touted to be the most promising region as geriatric population in the region is growing, while unmet needs of the people in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will create lucrative market opportunities.

Focus on Patient Safety and Comfort to Drive Innovation Among Players

“Strengthening market position is expected to be the primary focus of key players in this market”, says one of our lead analysts. One of the leading strategies adopted is increasing investment in innovation to come up with novel solutions, keeping patient comfort and safety in mind. Some players are also expanding their global presence through collaborations and acquisitions.

