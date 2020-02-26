Global Cell Therapy Market size Sales Clinical Trials Pipeline Report 2026

“Global Cell Therapy Market, Clinical Trials, Therapy Price & Opportunity Insight 2026” Report Highlights:
- Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: More Than US$ 35 Billion by 2026
- Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company & Country
- Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 767 Cell Therapies
- Globally Marketed Cell Therapies: 25 Cell Therapies
- Maximum Number of Marketed Cell Therapies In USA: 15 Therapies
- Price & Product Insight By Region/Country
- Regional Analysis of the Cell Therapy Market
Currently, there are more than 750 cell based therapies in clinical pipeline. Most of the cell therapies are in Preclinical phase followed by Phase-I clinical trials. Analysis of the pipeline shows that majority of the cell therapy products that are currently under development are targeted towards treatment of complex disease like cardiovascular disease, neural disease and cancer. More than 20 cell therapies are commercially available in the market. However, when it comes to marketed products, more than half of the products that are currently available are in the tissue and skin treatment segment such as Apligraf and Dermigraf.
Table of Contents
- Overview of Cell Therapy
1.1 Introduction to Cell Therapy
1.2 History & Evolution of Cell Therapy
- Types of Cell Therapy
2.1 Allogeneic Cell Therapy
2.2 Autologous Cell Therapy
2.3 Human Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy
2.4 Neural Stem Cell Therapy
2.5 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy
2.6 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
- Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy
- Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
4.1 Models for Manufacturing Cell Therapies
4.2 Facilities for Good Manufacturing Practice
- Advantages of Cell Therapy Over Conventional Therapy
5.1 Anti-Aging with Cell Therapy
5.2 Addressing Other Diseases with Cell Therapy
- Personalized Cell Therapy
6.1 Overview of Personalized Cell Therapy
6.2 Personalized Cell Therapy Using Epigenetic Tools
6.3 Personalized Cell Therapy through Mesenchymal Stem Cells
6.4 Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease through IPSCs
6.5 Case Study: Personalized Cell Therapy for Pulpitis Using Autologous Dental Pulp Stem Cells & Leukocyte Platelet Rich Fibrin
- Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas
7.1 Cardiovascular Disease
7.2 Neurological Disorders
7.3 Inflammatory Diseases
7.4 Diabetes
7.5 Cancer
- Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook
8.1 Current Market Scenario
8.2 Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source
8.2.1 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSCs)
8.2.2 Bone Marrow
8.2.3 Umbilical Cord Blood Derived Cells
8.3 Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline (Company,Indication, Region) Overview
- US – Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
9.1 Allocord
9.2 Laviv
9.3 Maci
9.4 Clevecord
9.5 Hemacord
9.6 Ducord
9.7 Provenge
9.8 HPC, Cord Blood (Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank)
9.9 HPC, Cord Blood (LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc)
9.10 HPC, Cord Blood (Bloodworks)
9.11 HPC, Cord Blood (MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank)
9.12 Gintuit
9.13 Kymriah*
9.14 Yescarta*
9.15 Carticel
- South Korea – Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
10.1 Cartistem
10.2 Chondron
10.3 KeraHeal
10.4 Cellgram
10.5 Cure Skin Injection
- Australia, Europe & Japan – Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
11.1 Holoclar (Europe)
11.2 Yescarta (EU)
11.3 Kymriah (EU)
11.4 Temcell HS (Japan)
11.5 Chondrocytes-T-Ortho-ACI (Australia)
- Cell Therapy Market Trends: Geographically
12.1 US
12.2 South Korea
12.3 Europe
12.4 Japan
12.5 China
12.6 Rest of the World
12.6.1 Africa
12.6.2 Middle East
12.6.3 South America
- Advancements in Cell Therapy
13.1 Drug Based Therapies Advancements in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
13.2 Advances in Cytomegalovirus Infection Prevention & Treatment
13.3 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
13.4 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease
13.5 Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis via Stem Cell Therapy
13.6 Role of Stem Cell Therapy in Treating Infertility
13.7 Stem Cells for Eye Diseases
13.8 Cell Therapy for Stroke and Angina Pectoris
13.9 Stem Cell Therapy in Improving Wrinkles & Acne Scars
- Treg Cells – The Next Edge of Cell Therapy
14.1 Introduction to Treg Cell
14.2 Isolation & Expansion of Treg Cell
14.3 Mechanism of Action
14.4 Clinical Trials of Treg Cell Therapy
14.4.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Treg cells to Prevent GvHD
14.4.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Polyclonal & Alloantigen-specific Treg cells to Prevent Solid Organ Transplant Rejection
14.5 Treg Cell Therapy for the Treatmet of Autoinflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases
14.5.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
14.5.2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
14.5.3 Autoimmune Hepatitis
14.5.4 Pemphigus Vulgaris
14.5.5 Allergy and Asthma
14.6 Future Prospects of Treg Cell Therapy
- Global Cell Therapy Market Dynamics
15.1 Market Drivers
15.2 Commercial Challenges
- Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects
- Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication
17.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
17.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)
17.3 Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes And Fibroblasts (Gintuit)
17.4 Adipose Stem Cell Therapy (Adipocell (Anterogen), Cupistem & Queencell)
17.5 Tonogenchoncel-L (INVOSSA-K inj)
17.6 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies (Stempeucel)
17.7 Remestemcel-L (Prochymal & TEMCELL HS Inj.)
17.8 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)
17.9 Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy – Pharmicell
17.10 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (MACI)
17.11 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (Chondrotransplant DISC)
17.12 Autologous Corneal Epithelial Stem Cell Therapy (Holoclar)
17.13 Nalotimagene Carmaleucel (Zalmoxis)
17.14 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy For Cartilage Repair (Cartistem)
17.15 Autologous Chondrocyte Implant – TETEC
17.16 Muscle-Derived Autologous Stem Cell Therapy (MyoCell)
17.17 Human Skin Replacement (CellSpray)
17.18 Leukocyte Cell Therapy (CureXcell)
17.19 Autologous Cultured Chondrocyte Implant (Carticel)
17.20 Azficel-T (Laviv)
17.21 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (CHONDRON)
17.22 Autologous Chondrocytes (BioCart)
17.23 Amniotic Cell Therapy (NuCel)
17.24 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells – Shanghai Jia Fu Medical
17.25 Autologous Cultured Myoblasts And Fibroblasts (Urocell)
- Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase
18.1 Research
18.2 Preclinical
18.3 Clinical
18.4 Phase-0
18.5 Phase-I
18.6 Phase-I/II
18.7 Phase-II
18.8 Phase-II/III
18.9 Phase-III
18.10 Preregistration
18.11 Registered
- Competitive Landscape
19.1 Athersys Inc.
19.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation
19.3 Bone Therapeutics
19.4 Celgene Corporation
19.5 Cell Medica
19.6 Cellerant Therapeutics
19.7 FibrocellScinence
19.8 Genzyme Corporation
19.9 Green Cross Cell
19.10 Histogenics Corporation
19.11 Intrexon Corporation
19.12 Intercytex
19.13 ISTO Biologics
19.14 Macrocure
19.15 Mesoblast
19.16 Molmed
19.17 Nuo Therapeutics Inc
19.18 OmniCyte
19.19 Opexa Therapeutics
19.20 Organogenesis
19.21 Pharmicell
19.22 TCA Cellular Therapy
19.23 Stem Cell Inc.
19.24 Teva Pharmaceuticals
19.25 Tigenix
19.26 Vericel Corporation