Global Cell Therapy Market size Sales Clinical Trials Pipeline Report 2026

“Global Cell Therapy Market, Clinical Trials, Therapy Price & Opportunity Insight 2026” Report Highlights:

Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: More Than US$ 35 Billion by 2026

Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company & Country

Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 767 Cell Therapies

Globally Marketed Cell Therapies: 25 Cell Therapies

Maximum Number of Marketed Cell Therapies In USA: 15 Therapies

Price & Product Insight By Region/Country

Regional Analysis of the Cell Therapy Market

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-cell-therapy-market,-clinical-trials,-therapy-price-and-opportunity-insight-2026.php

Contact: neeraj@kuickresearch or +91-9810410366 for report details.

Currently, there are more than 750 cell based therapies in clinical pipeline. Most of the cell therapies are in Preclinical phase followed by Phase-I clinical trials. Analysis of the pipeline shows that majority of the cell therapy products that are currently under development are targeted towards treatment of complex disease like cardiovascular disease, neural disease and cancer. More than 20 cell therapies are commercially available in the market. However, when it comes to marketed products, more than half of the products that are currently available are in the tissue and skin treatment segment such as Apligraf and Dermigraf.

Table of Contents

Overview of Cell Therapy

1.1 Introduction to Cell Therapy

1.2 History & Evolution of Cell Therapy

Types of Cell Therapy

2.1 Allogeneic Cell Therapy

2.2 Autologous Cell Therapy

2.3 Human Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy

2.4 Neural Stem Cell Therapy

2.5 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy

2.6 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy

Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

4.1 Models for Manufacturing Cell Therapies

4.2 Facilities for Good Manufacturing Practice

Advantages of Cell Therapy Over Conventional Therapy

5.1 Anti-Aging with Cell Therapy

5.2 Addressing Other Diseases with Cell Therapy

Personalized Cell Therapy

6.1 Overview of Personalized Cell Therapy

6.2 Personalized Cell Therapy Using Epigenetic Tools

6.3 Personalized Cell Therapy through Mesenchymal Stem Cells

6.4 Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease through IPSCs

6.5 Case Study: Personalized Cell Therapy for Pulpitis Using Autologous Dental Pulp Stem Cells & Leukocyte Platelet Rich Fibrin

Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas

7.1 Cardiovascular Disease

7.2 Neurological Disorders

7.3 Inflammatory Diseases

7.4 Diabetes

7.5 Cancer

Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook

8.1 Current Market Scenario

8.2 Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source

8.2.1 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSCs)

8.2.2 Bone Marrow

8.2.3 Umbilical Cord Blood Derived Cells

8.3 Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline (Company,Indication, Region) Overview

US – Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

9.1 Allocord

9.2 Laviv

9.3 Maci

9.4 Clevecord

9.5 Hemacord

9.6 Ducord

9.7 Provenge

9.8 HPC, Cord Blood (Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank)

9.9 HPC, Cord Blood (LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc)

9.10 HPC, Cord Blood (Bloodworks)

9.11 HPC, Cord Blood (MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank)

9.12 Gintuit

9.13 Kymriah*

9.14 Yescarta*

9.15 Carticel

South Korea – Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

10.1 Cartistem

10.2 Chondron

10.3 KeraHeal

10.4 Cellgram

10.5 Cure Skin Injection

Australia, Europe & Japan – Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

11.1 Holoclar (Europe)

11.2 Yescarta (EU)

11.3 Kymriah (EU)

11.4 Temcell HS (Japan)

11.5 Chondrocytes-T-Ortho-ACI (Australia)

Cell Therapy Market Trends: Geographically

12.1 US

12.2 South Korea

12.3 Europe

12.4 Japan

12.5 China

12.6 Rest of the World

12.6.1 Africa

12.6.2 Middle East

12.6.3 South America

Advancements in Cell Therapy

13.1 Drug Based Therapies Advancements in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

13.2 Advances in Cytomegalovirus Infection Prevention & Treatment

13.3 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

13.4 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

13.5 Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis via Stem Cell Therapy

13.6 Role of Stem Cell Therapy in Treating Infertility

13.7 Stem Cells for Eye Diseases

13.8 Cell Therapy for Stroke and Angina Pectoris

13.9 Stem Cell Therapy in Improving Wrinkles & Acne Scars

Treg Cells – The Next Edge of Cell Therapy

14.1 Introduction to Treg Cell

14.2 Isolation & Expansion of Treg Cell

14.3 Mechanism of Action

14.4 Clinical Trials of Treg Cell Therapy

14.4.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Treg cells to Prevent GvHD

14.4.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Polyclonal & Alloantigen-specific Treg cells to Prevent Solid Organ Transplant Rejection

14.5 Treg Cell Therapy for the Treatmet of Autoinflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

14.5.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

14.5.2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

14.5.3 Autoimmune Hepatitis

14.5.4 Pemphigus Vulgaris

14.5.5 Allergy and Asthma

14.6 Future Prospects of Treg Cell Therapy

Global Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

15.1 Market Drivers

15.2 Commercial Challenges

Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects

Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

17.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

17.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)

17.3 Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes And Fibroblasts (Gintuit)

17.4 Adipose Stem Cell Therapy (Adipocell (Anterogen), Cupistem & Queencell)

17.5 Tonogenchoncel-L (INVOSSA-K inj)

17.6 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies (Stempeucel)

17.7 Remestemcel-L (Prochymal & TEMCELL HS Inj.)

17.8 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)

17.9 Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy – Pharmicell

17.10 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (MACI)

17.11 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (Chondrotransplant DISC)

17.12 Autologous Corneal Epithelial Stem Cell Therapy (Holoclar)

17.13 Nalotimagene Carmaleucel (Zalmoxis)

17.14 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy For Cartilage Repair (Cartistem)

17.15 Autologous Chondrocyte Implant – TETEC

17.16 Muscle-Derived Autologous Stem Cell Therapy (MyoCell)

17.17 Human Skin Replacement (CellSpray)

17.18 Leukocyte Cell Therapy (CureXcell)

17.19 Autologous Cultured Chondrocyte Implant (Carticel)

17.20 Azficel-T (Laviv)

17.21 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (CHONDRON)

17.22 Autologous Chondrocytes (BioCart)

17.23 Amniotic Cell Therapy (NuCel)

17.24 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells – Shanghai Jia Fu Medical

17.25 Autologous Cultured Myoblasts And Fibroblasts (Urocell)

Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

18.1 Research

18.2 Preclinical

18.3 Clinical

18.4 Phase-0

18.5 Phase-I

18.6 Phase-I/II

18.7 Phase-II

18.8 Phase-II/III

18.9 Phase-III

18.10 Preregistration

18.11 Registered

Competitive Landscape

19.1 Athersys Inc.

19.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation

19.3 Bone Therapeutics

19.4 Celgene Corporation

19.5 Cell Medica

19.6 Cellerant Therapeutics

19.7 FibrocellScinence

19.8 Genzyme Corporation

19.9 Green Cross Cell

19.10 Histogenics Corporation

19.11 Intrexon Corporation

19.12 Intercytex

19.13 ISTO Biologics

19.14 Macrocure

19.15 Mesoblast

19.16 Molmed

19.17 Nuo Therapeutics Inc

19.18 OmniCyte

19.19 Opexa Therapeutics

19.20 Organogenesis

19.21 Pharmicell

19.22 TCA Cellular Therapy

19.23 Stem Cell Inc.

19.24 Teva Pharmaceuticals

19.25 Tigenix

19.26 Vericel Corporation