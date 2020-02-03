Global Bispecific Antibody Market To Surpass USD 10 Billion By 2026
“Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” Report Highlight:
- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 10 Billion
- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth: 118% CAGR (2015 -2019)
- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth In 2019: 280% (> US$ 1.5 Billion)
- Global Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: 333 Drug
- Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 2 (Blincyto & Hemlibra)
- Hemlibra Sales & Market Share 2019: > US$ 1.4 Billion & > 80%
- Introduction to Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody
1.1 Overview of Monoclonal Antibody
1.2 Overview of Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody
1.3 Advantage of Bispecific Antibodies upon Monospecific Monoclonal Antibodies
- The Engineering & Development of Bispecific Antibodies
2.1 Bispecific Antibodies Similar to IgG
2.1.1 Quadroma (Hybrid Hydromas) Approach
2.1.2 “Knobs Into Holes” Approach
2.1.3 CrossMab Approach
2.1.4 Dual-Variable-Domain Immunoglobulin Approach
2.2 Small Bispecific Antibodies
2.2.1 Bispecific Diabodies
2.2.2 Bispecific T-Cell Engager Antibodies (BiTEs)
- Mechanism Of Action Of Bispecific Antibody
3.1 Trifunctional Antibody: Catumaxomab (Removab®)
3.2 Blinatumomab
- Applications of Bispecific Antibodies in Diagnostic & Treatment
4.1 BsMAb for Diagnosis of Bacterial & Viral Infectious Diseases
4.2 BsMAb for Cancer Diagnostic
4.3 BsAbs Blocking Signaling Pathways
4.4 BsAbs Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis
4.5 Specific Delivery of Effector Compounds to Targets
4.6 Bispecific Antibodies & Gene Therapy
- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Outlook
5.1 Current Market Scenario
5.2 Availability of Bispecific Antibodies
5.2.1 Catumaxomab (Removab)
5.2.2 Blinatumomab
5.2.3 Emicizumab
5.2.4 Duligotumab
5.2.5 SAR 156597
- Approved Bispecific Antibody Dosage & Price Analysis
6.1 Blincyto
6.2 Hemlibra
- Approved Bispecific Antibody Sales Analysis
7.1 Blincyto
7.2 Hemlibra
- Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Overview
8.1 By Phase
8.2 By Country/Region
8.3 By Company
8.4 By Indication
8.5 Orphan Designated Bispecific Antibodies
- Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
9.1 Research
9.2 Preclinical
9.3 Phase-I
9.4 Phase-I/II
9.5 Phase-II
9.6 Phase-II/III
9.7 Phase-III
- Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight
10.1 Blinatumomab – Amgen
10.2 Emicizumab – Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Dynamics
11.1 Favorable Market Parameters
11.2 Commercialization Challenges
- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Future Prospects
- Competitive Landscape
13.1 Ablynx
13.2 Adimab
13.3 Affimed Therapeutics
13.4 Amgen
13.5 AstraZeneca (MedImmune)
13.6 Chugai Pharmaceutical
13.7 Eli Lilly
13.8 EMD Serono
13.9 Emergent BioSolutions
13.10 Genentech
13.11 Genmab
13.12 Immunomedics
13.13 Jounce Therapeutics
13.14 MacroGenics
13.15 Merus
13.16 Neovii Biotech
13.17 NovImmune SA
13.18 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals
13.19 Pieris
13.20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
13.21 Roche
13.22 Sanofi
List of Figures
Figure 1-1: Advantages of Bispecific Antibodies
Figure 2-1: Types of Approaches to Form IgG like Bispecific Antibodies
Figure 2-2: Method of Formation of Hybrid Hybridoma
Figure 2-3: Limitations of Hybrid Hybridoma
Figure 2-4: Steps involved in “Knobs into Holes” Approach
Figure 2-5: Three different CrossMabs are Obtained by Three Different Modifications
Figure 2-6: Method for formation of Dual-Variable-Domain Immunoglobulin
Figure 2-7: Advantages of Dual Variable Domain Immunoglobulin approach
Figure 2-8: Types of Bispecific Antibodies
Figure 3-1: Mechanism of Action of Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody
Figure 3-2: Mechanism of Action of Catumaxomab
Figure 3-3: Mechanism of Action of Blinatumomab
Figure 4-1: Applications of Bispecific Antibodies
Figure 5-1: Global – Bispecific Antibody Market Size (US$ Million), 2015 – 2019
Figure 5-2: US v/s ROW – Bispecific Antibody Market Share (%) , 2018
Figure 5-3: US v/s ROW – Bispecific Antibody Market Share (%) , 2019
Figure 5-4: Global – Bispecific Antibody Market Size (US$ Million) by Products (Blincyto & Hemlibra) , 2018 & 2019
Figure 5-5: Global – Bispecific Antibody Market Share(%) by Products (Blincyto & Hemlibra) , 2018
Figure 5-6: Global – Bispecific Antibody Market Share(%) by Products (Blincyto & Hemlibra) , 2019
Figure 5-7: Global – Bispecific Antibody Quarterly Sales (US$ Million), by Products (Blincyto & Hemlibra), 2019
Figure 6-1: Blincyto – Recommended Number of Induction & Consolidation Cycles for Treatment of MRD+ B-cell precursor ALL, December’2019
Figure 6-2: Blincyto – Duration of Treatment Phase & Resting Phase in Induction & Consolidation Cycles for Treatment of MRD+ B-cell Precursor ALL (Days) , December’2019
Figure 6-3: Blincyto – Cost of Single Cycle & Full Treatment Cost of MRD+ B-Cell Precursor ALL (US$), December’2019
Figure 6-4: Blincyto – Recommended Number of Induction & Consolidation Treatment Cycle for Relapsed B-Cell Precursor ALL, December’2019
Figure 6-5: Blincyto – Duration of Single Induction, Consolidation, Continued Cycle & Full Treatment for Relapsed B-Cell Precursor ALL (Weeks), December’2019
Figure 6-6: Blincyto – Cost of 1st & 2nd Induction Cycle for Treatment of Relapsed B-Cell Precursor ALL (US$), December’2019
Figure 6-7: Blincyto – Cost of Different Treatment Phases & Full Treatment Cost for Relapsed B-Cell Precursor ALL (US$), December’2019
Figure 6-8: Hemlibra – Cost for Single Unit of 30mcg & 150mcg Subcutaneous Injection (US$), December’2019
Figure 6-9: Hemlibra – Recommended Loading & Maintenance Dose for Treatment of Hemophilia (mg/Kg/Week), December’2019
Figure 6-10: Hemlibra – Average Monthly & Annual Cost for Treatment of Hemophilia A (US$), December’2019
Figure 7-1: Blincyto – Sales Value (US$ Million), 2015 – 2019
Figure 7-2: US – Blincyto Sales Value (US$ Million), 2016 – 2019
Figure 7-3: Global ( Ex USA) – Blincyto Sales Value (US$ Million), 2016 – 2019
Figure 7-4: Blincyto – Quarterly Sales Value (US$ Million), 2018
Figure 7-5: Blincyto – Quarterly Sales Value (US$ Million), 2019
Figure 7-6: Blincyto – US v/s Rest of World Share in Sales Value (%), 2018
Figure 7-7: Blincyto – US v/s Rest of World Share in Sales Value (%), 2019
Figure 7-8: Hemlibra – Sales Value by Countries (US$ Million), 2019
Figure 7-9: Hemlibra – Sales Value by Countries (US$ Million), 2018
Figure 7-10: Hemlibra – Sales Value Share by Countries (%), 2018
Figure 7-11: Global – Hemlibra Quarterly Sales Value (US$ Million), 2018
Figure 7-12: Global – Hemlibra Half Yearly Sales Value (US$ Million), 2018 & 2019
Figure 7-13: Hemlibra – Half Year Sales Value by Countries (US$ Million), 2018 & 2019
Figure 7-14: Hemlibra – Quarterly Sales Value (US$ Million), 2019
Figure 7-15: Hemlibra – 9 Months Sales Value by Countries (US$ Million), 2019
Figure 7-16: Hemlibra – 9 Month Sales Value Share by countries (%), 2019
Figure 8-1: Global – Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline by Phase (%), 2020 till 2026
Figure 8-2: Global – Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline by Phase (Numbers), 2020 till 2026
Figure 8-3: Global – Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Pipeline by Country (Numbers), 2020 till 2026
Figure 8-4: Global – Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Pipeline by Company (Numbers), 2020 till 2026
Figure 8-5: Global – Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Pipeline by Indication (Numbers), 2020 till 2026
Figure 8-6: Global – Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Pipeline by Orphan Status (Numbers), 2020 till 2026
Figure 11-1: Favorable Market Parameters Global Bispecific Antibody Market
Figure 11-2: Commercialization Challenges for Bispecific Antibody
Figure 12-1: Global – Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Billion), 2020 – 2026
Figure 13-1: Ablynx – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-2: Affimed Therapeutics – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-3: Amgen – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-4: EMD Serono – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-5: Emergent Bioscience – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-6: Genmab – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-7: Jounce Therapeutics – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-8: MacroGenics – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-9: Merus – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-10: Novimmune – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-11: OncoMed – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-12: Pieris Pharmaceuticals – Clinical Pipeline
Figure 13-13: Roche – Clinical Pipeline
List of Tables
Table 2-1: List of Bispecific Antibodies Formed by Hybrid Hybridoma Method
Table 2-2: List of Bispecific Antibodies Formed by DART
Table 2-3: List of Bispecific Antibodies Formed by BiTE Method
Table 2-4: List of Other BiTEs
Table 4-1: Bispecific Antibodies Targeting Cancer
