Global Bispecific Antibody Market To Surpass USD 10 Billion By 2026

“Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” Report Highlight:

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 10 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth: 118% CAGR (2015 -2019)

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth In 2019: 280% (> US$ 1.5 Billion)

Global Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: 333 Drug

Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 2 (Blincyto & Hemlibra)

Hemlibra Sales & Market Share 2019: > US$ 1.4 Billion & > 80%

Introduction to Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody

1.1 Overview of Monoclonal Antibody

1.2 Overview of Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody

1.3 Advantage of Bispecific Antibodies upon Monospecific Monoclonal Antibodies

The Engineering & Development of Bispecific Antibodies

2.1 Bispecific Antibodies Similar to IgG

2.1.1 Quadroma (Hybrid Hydromas) Approach

2.1.2 “Knobs Into Holes” Approach

2.1.3 CrossMab Approach

2.1.4 Dual-Variable-Domain Immunoglobulin Approach

2.2 Small Bispecific Antibodies

2.2.1 Bispecific Diabodies

2.2.2 Bispecific T-Cell Engager Antibodies (BiTEs)

Mechanism Of Action Of Bispecific Antibody

3.1 Trifunctional Antibody: Catumaxomab (Removab®)

3.2 Blinatumomab

Applications of Bispecific Antibodies in Diagnostic & Treatment

4.1 BsMAb for Diagnosis of Bacterial & Viral Infectious Diseases

4.2 BsMAb for Cancer Diagnostic

4.3 BsAbs Blocking Signaling Pathways

4.4 BsAbs Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis

4.5 Specific Delivery of Effector Compounds to Targets

4.6 Bispecific Antibodies & Gene Therapy

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Outlook

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Availability of Bispecific Antibodies

5.2.1 Catumaxomab (Removab)

5.2.2 Blinatumomab

5.2.3 Emicizumab

5.2.4 Duligotumab

5.2.5 SAR 156597

Approved Bispecific Antibody Dosage & Price Analysis

6.1 Blincyto

6.2 Hemlibra

Approved Bispecific Antibody Sales Analysis

7.1 Blincyto

7.2 Hemlibra

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Overview

8.1 By Phase

8.2 By Country/Region

8.3 By Company

8.4 By Indication

8.5 Orphan Designated Bispecific Antibodies

Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

9.1 Research

9.2 Preclinical

9.3 Phase-I

9.4 Phase-I/II

9.5 Phase-II

9.6 Phase-II/III

9.7 Phase-III

Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight

10.1 Blinatumomab – Amgen

10.2 Emicizumab – Chugai Pharmaceutical

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Dynamics

11.1 Favorable Market Parameters

11.2 Commercialization Challenges

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Future Prospects

Competitive Landscape

13.1 Ablynx

13.2 Adimab

13.3 Affimed Therapeutics

13.4 Amgen

13.5 AstraZeneca (MedImmune)

13.6 Chugai Pharmaceutical

13.7 Eli Lilly

13.8 EMD Serono

13.9 Emergent BioSolutions

13.10 Genentech

13.11 Genmab

13.12 Immunomedics

13.13 Jounce Therapeutics

13.14 MacroGenics

13.15 Merus

13.16 Neovii Biotech

13.17 NovImmune SA

13.18 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

13.19 Pieris

13.20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

13.21 Roche

13.22 Sanofi

List of Figures

Figure 1-1: Advantages of Bispecific Antibodies

Figure 2-1: Types of Approaches to Form IgG like Bispecific Antibodies

Figure 2-2: Method of Formation of Hybrid Hybridoma

Figure 2-3: Limitations of Hybrid Hybridoma

Figure 2-4: Steps involved in “Knobs into Holes” Approach

Figure 2-5: Three different CrossMabs are Obtained by Three Different Modifications

Figure 2-6: Method for formation of Dual-Variable-Domain Immunoglobulin

Figure 2-7: Advantages of Dual Variable Domain Immunoglobulin approach

Figure 2-8: Types of Bispecific Antibodies

Figure 3-1: Mechanism of Action of Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody

Figure 3-2: Mechanism of Action of Catumaxomab

Figure 3-3: Mechanism of Action of Blinatumomab

Figure 4-1: Applications of Bispecific Antibodies

Figure 5-1: Global – Bispecific Antibody Market Size (US$ Million), 2015 – 2019

Figure 5-2: US v/s ROW – Bispecific Antibody Market Share (%) , 2018

Figure 5-3: US v/s ROW – Bispecific Antibody Market Share (%) , 2019

Figure 5-4: Global – Bispecific Antibody Market Size (US$ Million) by Products (Blincyto & Hemlibra) , 2018 & 2019

Figure 5-5: Global – Bispecific Antibody Market Share(%) by Products (Blincyto & Hemlibra) , 2018

Figure 5-6: Global – Bispecific Antibody Market Share(%) by Products (Blincyto & Hemlibra) , 2019

Figure 5-7: Global – Bispecific Antibody Quarterly Sales (US$ Million), by Products (Blincyto & Hemlibra), 2019

Figure 6-1: Blincyto – Recommended Number of Induction & Consolidation Cycles for Treatment of MRD+ B-cell precursor ALL, December’2019

Figure 6-2: Blincyto – Duration of Treatment Phase & Resting Phase in Induction & Consolidation Cycles for Treatment of MRD+ B-cell Precursor ALL (Days) , December’2019

Figure 6-3: Blincyto – Cost of Single Cycle & Full Treatment Cost of MRD+ B-Cell Precursor ALL (US$), December’2019

Figure 6-4: Blincyto – Recommended Number of Induction & Consolidation Treatment Cycle for Relapsed B-Cell Precursor ALL, December’2019

Figure 6-5: Blincyto – Duration of Single Induction, Consolidation, Continued Cycle & Full Treatment for Relapsed B-Cell Precursor ALL (Weeks), December’2019

Figure 6-6: Blincyto – Cost of 1st & 2nd Induction Cycle for Treatment of Relapsed B-Cell Precursor ALL (US$), December’2019

Figure 6-7: Blincyto – Cost of Different Treatment Phases & Full Treatment Cost for Relapsed B-Cell Precursor ALL (US$), December’2019

Figure 6-8: Hemlibra – Cost for Single Unit of 30mcg & 150mcg Subcutaneous Injection (US$), December’2019

Figure 6-9: Hemlibra – Recommended Loading & Maintenance Dose for Treatment of Hemophilia (mg/Kg/Week), December’2019

Figure 6-10: Hemlibra – Average Monthly & Annual Cost for Treatment of Hemophilia A (US$), December’2019

Figure 7-1: Blincyto – Sales Value (US$ Million), 2015 – 2019

Figure 7-2: US – Blincyto Sales Value (US$ Million), 2016 – 2019

Figure 7-3: Global ( Ex USA) – Blincyto Sales Value (US$ Million), 2016 – 2019

Figure 7-4: Blincyto – Quarterly Sales Value (US$ Million), 2018

Figure 7-5: Blincyto – Quarterly Sales Value (US$ Million), 2019

Figure 7-6: Blincyto – US v/s Rest of World Share in Sales Value (%), 2018

Figure 7-7: Blincyto – US v/s Rest of World Share in Sales Value (%), 2019

Figure 7-8: Hemlibra – Sales Value by Countries (US$ Million), 2019

Figure 7-9: Hemlibra – Sales Value by Countries (US$ Million), 2018

Figure 7-10: Hemlibra – Sales Value Share by Countries (%), 2018

Figure 7-11: Global – Hemlibra Quarterly Sales Value (US$ Million), 2018

Figure 7-12: Global – Hemlibra Half Yearly Sales Value (US$ Million), 2018 & 2019

Figure 7-13: Hemlibra – Half Year Sales Value by Countries (US$ Million), 2018 & 2019

Figure 7-14: Hemlibra – Quarterly Sales Value (US$ Million), 2019

Figure 7-15: Hemlibra – 9 Months Sales Value by Countries (US$ Million), 2019

Figure 7-16: Hemlibra – 9 Month Sales Value Share by countries (%), 2019

Figure 8-1: Global – Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline by Phase (%), 2020 till 2026

Figure 8-2: Global – Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline by Phase (Numbers), 2020 till 2026

Figure 8-3: Global – Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Pipeline by Country (Numbers), 2020 till 2026

Figure 8-4: Global – Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Pipeline by Company (Numbers), 2020 till 2026

Figure 8-5: Global – Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Pipeline by Indication (Numbers), 2020 till 2026

Figure 8-6: Global – Bispecific Antibodies in Clinical Pipeline by Orphan Status (Numbers), 2020 till 2026

Figure 11-1: Favorable Market Parameters Global Bispecific Antibody Market

Figure 11-2: Commercialization Challenges for Bispecific Antibody

Figure 12-1: Global – Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Billion), 2020 – 2026

Figure 13-1: Ablynx – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-2: Affimed Therapeutics – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-3: Amgen – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-4: EMD Serono – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-5: Emergent Bioscience – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-6: Genmab – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-7: Jounce Therapeutics – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-8: MacroGenics – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-9: Merus – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-10: Novimmune – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-11: OncoMed – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-12: Pieris Pharmaceuticals – Clinical Pipeline

Figure 13-13: Roche – Clinical Pipeline

List of Tables

Table 2-1: List of Bispecific Antibodies Formed by Hybrid Hybridoma Method

Table 2-2: List of Bispecific Antibodies Formed by DART

Table 2-3: List of Bispecific Antibodies Formed by BiTE Method

Table 2-4: List of Other BiTEs

Table 4-1: Bispecific Antibodies Targeting Cancer

