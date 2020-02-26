Global Bispecific Antibody Market Size Sales Future Clinical Trials Pipeline Insight 2026

February 26th, 2020 Releases

“Since Commercially Launch In 2015, The Global Bispecific Antibody Market Has Witnessed Growth of 118% CAGR Till 2019”

 

“Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” Report Highlights:

 

  • Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity:  > US$ 10 Billion
  • Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth:  118% CAGR (2015 -2019)
  • Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth In 2019:  280% (> US$ 1.5 Billion)
  • Global Bispecific Antibody Pipeline:  333 Drug
  • Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 2 (Blincyto & Hemlibra)
  • Hemlibra Sales & Market Share 2019: > US$ 1.4 Billion & > 80%

 

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-bispecific-antibody-market-opportunity,-drug-sales–and-clinical-trials-insight-2026.php

 

“Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales  & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” provides comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical factors that are driving the global bispecific antibodies market and its impact on the global pharmaceutical market landscape. The report has been prepared in a view to deeply profile the current market trends along with the sales insight on two (Blincyto & Hemlibra) commercially available  bispecific antibodies with their regional level revenue, market share and the clinical profile.

 

 

