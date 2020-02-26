Global Bispecific Antibody Market Size Sales Future Clinical Trials Pipeline Insight 2026

“Since Commercially Launch In 2015, The Global Bispecific Antibody Market Has Witnessed Growth of 118% CAGR Till 2019”

“Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” Report Highlights:

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: > US$ 10 Billion

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth: 118% CAGR (2015 -2019)

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Growth In 2019: 280% (> US$ 1.5 Billion)

Global Bispecific Antibody Pipeline: 333 Drug

Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies: 2 (Blincyto & Hemlibra)

Hemlibra Sales & Market Share 2019: > US$ 1.4 Billion & > 80%

“Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” provides comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical factors that are driving the global bispecific antibodies market and its impact on the global pharmaceutical market landscape. The report has been prepared in a view to deeply profile the current market trends along with the sales insight on two (Blincyto & Hemlibra) commercially available bispecific antibodies with their regional level revenue, market share and the clinical profile.