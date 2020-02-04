Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026

“Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” provides comprehensive insight on clinical and non-clinical factors that are driving the global bispecific antibodies market and its impact on the global pharmaceutical market landscape. The report has been prepared in a view to deeply profile the current market trends along with the sales insight on two (Blincyto & Hemlibra) commercially available bispecific antibodies with their regional level revenue, market share and the clinical profile.

The availability of the bispecific antibodies in the market and the revenue generated by the drugs in short span of four years (since commercialization in 2015) clearly depicts the current dominant trends followed by its characterization as a next generation of antibody therapy. The number of the investigational agents under preclinical and clinical trials all around the globe adds as a major key component for the establishment of the antibody therapy as a one stop treatment for all the disease.

Pharmaceutical companies involved in the development of these promising bispecific antibodies molecules strongly believe that their products are superior to first generation nonspecific antibody products. No doubt they are adamant to their viewpoint that bispecific antibodies will be more potent against disease targets, which includes combating more than one aspect of the disease simultaneously, better and cheaper production with least side effects. The molecules are also said to have the potential of dealing with multiple disease with a single agent making them more important.

“Structural Diversity Among The Antibodies Are Opening A Wide Plethora For The Novel Bispecific Antibody Agents, And Thus Providing A Great Opportunity For Establishing A Superior Market In The Future.”

Bispecific antibodies are not only being developed for the oncological use but also the non oncological which includes rejection of organ transplants, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, allergies and ophthalmic problems making their usage area wide enough to make ample of monetary gains in the near future. Their vitality if approved can also make them a great tool in the diagnostics tests detect and monitor infectious agents like HIV, the cause of AIDS, or the influenza virus causing pandemic flu and for identifying diseases released by biological weapons such as smallpox and anthrax. In addition, monoclonal antibodies have also helped in checks for salmonella and bacteria that cause food poisoning. The global opportunity value of the bispecific antibody market is estimated to be approximately US$ 10 billion per year, which is expected to be achieved in next five year timeframe.

