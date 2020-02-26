Genomics Market Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Merger, Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis And Global Industry Forecast 2020-2026

According to latest Genomics Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026, report on “Global Genomics Industry” published by Fortune Business Insights, The Global Genomics market is expected to rise at a 18.7% CAGR and projected to reach USD 62,614.6 million by 2026. Global Genomics Market Information segmentation by Type (Products, Services), Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-generation Sequencing, Microarray, Sanger Sequencing), Application (Diagnostics, Research), End-User (Research Institutes, Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organization (CROs)) & Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.

New research report on Genomics Market 2020 report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global Genomics market by Genomics companies, offering valuable insights, facts, Genomics industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Key players leading the Global Genomics Market include;

General Electric Company.

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

Agilent Technologies.

IntegraGen.

QIAGEN.

BGI.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher.

Illumina

Market Highlights:

The use of genomics is expanding in the medical industry, which is creating growth opportunities for the global genomics market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Genomics: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers valuable insights into the factors enabling growth in the market. Genomics is most commonly used for the diagnosis of cancer. Recent advancements in personalized medicine and genomics have bought significant transformations in disease management. The growing use of genomics in several clinical trials is reflecting a growing trend.

Consequently, the global market is expected to rise at an exponential CAGR of 18.7% between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market was valued at US$ 15,888.8 Mn and it is anticipated to reach US$ 62,614.6 Mn by 2026. The gradual shift from traditional medicine to precision medicine is positively changing the healthcare environment. Genomics plays a crucial role in the treatment and diagnosis of chronic diseases.

Strong geographical presence and robust portfolio are factors responsible for their prominent position in the market. Several companies are entering into strategic alliances to better their market position and increase revenue. Bristol Myers Squibb collaborated with Foundation Medicine in March 2017. This collaboration will help the former company to leverage the latter’s molecular information and genomic profiling solutions. Furthermore, it will help Bristol Myers to identify biomarkers such as Microsatellite Instability (MSI) and Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB) in cancer patients. Another company called 10X Genomics acquired an epigenomics-based startup called Epinomics in August 2018. This acquisition will help the company strengthen its market position.

Highlights of the Report:

Elaborative overview of the industry outlook;

360-degree analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market;

Careful study of the different market segments; and

Detailed research into the regional and competitive dynamics influencing the market growth.

From a geographical standpoint, North America dominated the global genomics market in 2018. The region will continue to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. Rapid technological advancements and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are driving the market in this region. In 2018, North America was valued at US$ 6,959.3 Mn. The demand for genomic medicine is increasing in North America on account of the rising adoption of personalized medicine and new sequencing technologies.

Europe is expected to display great growth potential owing to the wide availability of funds and the presence of large MNCs. Governments in the U.K. is increasingly making investments in research and development (R&D) activities to favour the expansion of the market in Europe.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness strong growth during the forecast years. The primary factor responsible for the growth is developing healthcare infrastructure. The awareness about genomic technologies is increasing in countries such as India and China, as people in these countries are becoming more aware with regards to the detection of genetic disorders, their treatment and prognosis. All these factors are enabling growth in the market.

Strategic Recommendations

