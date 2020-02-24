Gene Therapy Market witnessing 35% Growth To Reach USD 8 Billion By 2026

The approach of modifying the genes directly to correct the disease linked with it is one of the most widely accepted and researched field in the pharmaceutical industry. Gene therapy holds significant potential to support various applications in the cancer research sector and other genetic linked diseases. The promising and potential approach of the therapy to treat numerous genetic diseases is making it a successful research sector. Another important potential application that the approach is delivering is its ability to deliver personalized therapy testing and guides which is however a dominant factor in increasing the demand of the gene therapy among the researchers and patients.

“Global Gene Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2026” Report Highlight:

Global Gene Therapy Market Opportunity: > US$ 8 Billion

Global Gene Therapy Clinical Pipeline: > 1000 Therapies In Clinical Trials

Commercially Available Gene Therapies: 11

USA Dominates Global Gene Therapy Pipeline: > 500 Therapies In Clinical Trials

Cancer Accounts For 50% of Global Gene Therapy Trials

Over the years, the interest received for the gene therapy by the researchers and the stakeholders have implemented numerous novel molecular targets in the market, therefore, increasing and overpowering the current research pipeline in the market of gene therapy. An important share to the market size of gene therapy is provided by the platform that is received through the vector engineers. The market of gene therapy is also driven by the presence of various key players and their activity in the research and development sector in the field in the last few decades. The most important and fundamental benefit received from the therapy is its diversity towards various disease indications and it’s this factor has driven its way to the most prominent growth factor driver of the established and emerged markets.

The overall market of gene therapy is expected to experience tremendous growth phase in the coming years as the results witnessed in the clinical trials and in candidates are coming out to be more prominent than any other therapy for the same disease. The novel molecules of gene therapy approach in the market are attributed towards the primary driving factor for the market growth in near future. Being one of the most advanced technology in the pharmaceutical market, is the greatest advantage that will boost the market of gene therapy. In today’s era, the patients and the clinicians are more inclined towards approach and pipeline like of gene therapy. Increasing failure rate of the other treatments is expected to explore the depth of the gene therapy, thereby, propelling the demand of the gene therapy towards more dominant share in the market.