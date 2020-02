GCC Pharmaceutical Market Sales Size Report 2025

According to “GCC Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity Insight 2025” Report, the pharmaceutical market opportunity in GCC is expected to surpass US$ 20 Billion by 2025. The GCC pharma market has been witnessing exponential growth driven by high demand of branded and patented drugs.

“GCC Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity Insight 2025” Report Highlights:

GCC Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion

Patented & OTC Pharmaceutical Market Size: 75% of Total Market

Share of Imported Drugs In GCC Pharmaceutical Market: > 80%

Saudi Arabia Dominates GCC Pharmaceutical Market: 50% Market Share

GCC Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Insight: > 700 Drugs

Table of Contents

Introduction to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Pharmaceutical Market

1.1 Overview

1.2 GCC Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

GCC Pharmaceutical Market by Indication – Prevalence & Statistics

2.1 Cancer

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Prevalence by Cancer Type & Gender

2.1.3 Cancer Prevalence & Statistics by GCC Countries

2.2 Diabetes

2.3 HIV/AIDS

2.4 Cardiovascular Diseases

2.4.1 Coronary Heart Disease

2.4.2 Hypertension

2.4.3 Stroke

2.5 Obesity

2.6 Respiratory Disorders

2.6.1 Asthma

2.6.2 Tuberculosis

2.6.3 Influenza & Pneumonia

2.6.4 Other Respiratory Diseases – COPD & Cystic Fibrosis

2.7 Alzheimer’s Disease/Dementia

GCC – Regulatory Aspects of Pharmaceuticals

3.1 Gulf Central Committee for Drug Registrations (GCC-DR)

3.2 Regulatory Review Process

3.3 Centralized Registration

3.4 Decentralized Drug Registration Regulation

3.4.1 Saudi Arabia

3.4.2 Kuwait

3.4.3 UAE

3.4.4 Bahrain

3.4.5 Qatar

3.4.6 Oman

3.5 Gulf Joint Procurement Program

GCC – Pharmaceutical Pricing & Reimbursement Policies

4.1 Pricing Policies

4.1.1 In-Patent Pharmaceuticals

4.1.2 Off-Patent & Generic Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Locally & Multinational Manufactured Pharmaceuticals

4.2 Procurement & Reimbursement Policies

4.2.1 In-Patent Pharmaceuticals

4.2.2 Off-Patent, Generics & Biosimilars

GCC Pharmaceutical Market by Product

5.1Generics Pharmaceuticals

5.2 Patented & OTC Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Biosimilars

Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market by Products

6.3 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market by Companies

6.4 Saudi Arabia Pharmaceutical Market by Type

UAE Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 UAE Pharmaceuticals Market by Product

7.3 UAE Pharmaceutical Market by Companies

7.4 UAE Pharmaceutical Market by Type

Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market by Therapeutic Indication & Products

8.3 Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market by Companies

8.4 Kuwait Pharmaceutical Market by Type

Bahrain Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bahrain Pharmaceutical Market by Products

9.3 Bahrain Pharmaceutical market by Companies

9.4 Bahrain Pharmaceutical Market by Product Type

Qatar Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Qatar Pharmaceutical Market by Type

Oman Pharmaceutical Market Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Oman Pharmaceutical Market by Product Type

GCC Pharmaceutical Market – International Trade

12.1 Import Market

12.2 Pharmaceutical Export Market

GCC Pharmaceutical Market – Clinical Trials Insight

13.1 Overview

13.2 Clinical Trials by Indication

13.2.1 Cancer

13.2.2 Diabetes

13.2.3 CVS Disorders

13.2.4 Respiratory Disorders

13.3 Clinical Insight by GCC Countries

13.3.1 Saudi Arabia

13.3.2 United Arab Emirates

13.3.3 Kuwait

13.3.4 Bahrain

13.3.5 Qatar

13.3.6 Oman

GCC Pharmaceutical Market Drivers

Challenges for GCC Pharmaceutical Market

GCC Pharmaceutical Market Future Outlook – Trends & Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

17.1 Local Pharmaceutical Companies

17.1.1 Julphur Pharmaceuticals

17.1.2 SPIMACO Addwaeih

17.1.3 Qatar Life Pharma

17.1.4 Al Mojil Drug Company

17.1.5 Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Company

17.1.6 YIACO Medical Company

17.1.7 Qatar Pharma

17.1.8 Saja Pharmaceuticals

17.1.9 Oman Pharmaceuticals

17.1.10 Taiba Pharmaceuticals

17.1.11 Gulf Biotech

17.1.12 Bahrain Pharma

17.1.13 Neopharma

17.1.14 Planet Pharmacies

17.1.15 Aljazeera Pharmaceutical Industries

17.1.16 Dallah Pharma

17.1.17 Tabuk Pharmaceuticals

17.1.18 CAD Middle-East Pharmaceutical Company

17.1.19 ACDIMA

17.1.20 AL-Mufid Pharmaceuticals

17.2 Multinational Companies

17.2.1 Novartis

17.2.2 Amgen

17.2.3 Eli – Lilly

17.2.4 Merck

17.2.5 Pfizer

17.2.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

17.2.7 Roche

17.2.8 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

17.2.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals

17.2.10 AstraZeneca plc

17.2.11 Genentech

17.2.12 Sanofi

