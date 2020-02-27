FUJIFILM’s AI Colonic Polyp Detector Cleared in Europe

FUJIFILM is introducing a new technology that is capable of automatically detecting suspected polyps in real-time during colonoscopy exams. Called CAD EYE, the technology consists of hardware and software components that are compatible with the company’s ELUXEO 7000 endoscopy system.

CAD EYE relies on FUJIFILM’s REiLI, an AI platform developed for medical applications. It can perform complex segmentation of 2D and 3D images, spot lesions, and is compatible with various imaging modalities.

CAD EYE was trained on FUJIFILM’s own super-computer, which was fed hundreds of colonoscopy exams that had known diagnoses. Since the images used in the system’s training came from the company’s own endoscopy systems, the firm claims that it works best with its own hardware.

The firm hopes that CAD EYE, which automatically engages in during white light and linked color imaging modes, can help to improve the accuracy of lesion detection and lessen the burden on physicians performing multiple daily procedures.

Product page: ELUXEO 7000

Via: FUJIFILM