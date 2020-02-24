Flu Vaccine Market Size Technologies and Development Opportunities | Grow 7.06 Billion by 2025

Flu Vaccine Market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 4.82 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.06 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.64 % from 2019 to 2025.

The Global Flu Vaccine Market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Flu Vaccine Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Flu Vaccine Market Key Players:

Seqirus, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi Pasteur SA, MedImmune, CSL Limited, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Inc., Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd, Sinovac Biotech Ltd, OPKO Health, Inc.

Flu Vaccine Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Flu Vaccine Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025. The global Flu vaccine is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the number of driving factors.

Increasing government initiatives for wellbeing of population, minimum side effects associated with influenza vaccines, improvement in existing vaccines and development of new vaccines are some of the major factors driving the market growth. Additionally, funding and investments by major companies in research and development activities supports the growth of global market. Increasing cases of flu diseases among geriatric as well as pediatric population is helping to increase the market demand in flu seasons. On the positive side, rising number of routine immunization programs in developed as well as emerging countries is also expected to provide more opportunities for flu vaccine market growth.

Flu Vaccine Market Key Market Segments:

By Vaccine type

• Quadrivalent

• Trivalent

By Type

• Seasonal

• Pandemic

By Technology

• Egg-based

• Cell-based

By Age Group

• Pediatric

• Adult

By Route of Administration

• Injection

• Nasal Spray

The study provides a crucial view of global Flu vaccine market by segmenting the market based on vaccine type, technology, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into trivalent and quadrivalent. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into egg based and cell based. Based upon application, the market is segmented into pediatrics and adults. On the basis of country level, global Flu vaccine market sub-divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

The vaccine type segment of Flu vaccine market is dominated by Quadrivalent by capturing the largest market share XX% in year 2018 due to effectiveness of curing disease and technological breakthrough. In the technology segment egg-based gained the largest share XX % of this market in the year 2018 and expected to continue the same within the forecast period as it can be used by many people with fewer side effects. The application segment is dominated by Pediatrics by capturing XX % share of this market in the year 2018, due to increasing prevalence of disease in this category.

North America held the market share of XX% in 2018 of global Flu vaccine market within the forecast period. Major factors expected to drive the growth are increasing investment in research & development and rising geriatric population in this region. Increasing expansion of global players in Asia-pacific region and rising government policies of improving health of population are supplementing the growth of Flu vaccine market in Asia-pacific region. Europe is expected to capture the XX% share of global Flu vaccine market in 2025.

