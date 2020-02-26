Fibrinogen Concentrates Market Size, Share 2020, Global Trends, Growth, Industry Research Report, Regional Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Top Companies, Merger, Strategy Profiling, Growing CAGR Value

Fibrinogen (factor I) is a glycoprotein complex in the blood involved in blood clotting process. During a tissue or vascular injury, the fibrinogen is converted into fibrin with the help of enzyme such as thrombin which lead to the blood clotting in order to prevent the blood loss. The fibrin stops bleeding by closing up the blood vessels.

Fibrinogen concentrate is used to treat bleeding in patients with a congenital fibrinogen deficiency, an inherited disorder where the body’s blood clotting ability is affected due to the deficiency of fibrinogen protein.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market – Dynamics

Several launches and approvals of new fibrinogen concentrates are expected to boost growth of the fibrinogen concentrates market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2017, LFB Biopharmaceuticals launched FibCLOT, a human fibrinogen concentrate. FibCLOT is used for the patients with congenital hypo-fibrinogenaemia or afibrinogenaemia.

Furthermore, increasing number of market players are focusing on developing fibrinogen concentrates to treat the bleeding incidences in patients with congenital fibrinogenemia, in order to, which is also contributing to the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2013, Biotest AG initiated a phase 3 clinical study for investigating the safety and efficacy of fibrinogen concentrate from human plasma for the treatment of bleeding in patients with congenital afibrinogenemia or severe congenital hypofibrinogenemia. The study is expected to complete in November 2020.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to launches of several national studies for the treatment of blood loss during cardiac surgeries in the region. For instance, in February 2017, the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at Toronto General Hospital launched the FIBrinogen REplenishment in Surgery (FIBRES) study in acquired fibrinogen deficiency. The objective of the study is to compare the fibrinogen concentrate, Octafibrin, with a cryoprecipitate (a plasma-based frozen blood product) for the treatment of bleeding adult cardiac surgical patients with acquired hypofibrinogenemia.

Europe is also witnessing lucrative growth in the fibrinogen concentrates market owing to launches and approvals of new fibrinogen concentrates in the region. For instance, in June 2017, Octapharma AG received approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Fibryna, a human fibrinogen concentrate, developed for the treatment of acute bleeding incidences in patients with congenital fibrinogen deficiency, including afibrinogenemia and hypofibrinogenemia. Furthermore, in November 2019, Octapharma AG received the European approval for label extension for fibryga for the treatment of acquired fibrinogen deficiency (AFD) in 15 European countries. The approval extends the market authorisation for fibryga for bleeding management in operative settings.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global fibrinogen concentrates market include CSL Behring, Green Cross Corp., Octapharma AG, LFB S.A, Shanghai Xinxing Medicine Co Ltd, Harbin Pacific Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., ProFibrix B.V., Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co. Ltd, and Baxter International Inc.

Global Fibrinogen Concentrates Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of type, the global fibrinogen concentrates market is segmented into:

Human Fibrinogen Concentrates

Animal Fibrinogen Concentrates

On the basis of disease indication, the global fibrinogen concentrates market is segmented into:

Congenital Fibrinogen Deficiency

Coagulopathic Bleeding

On the basis of end user, the global fibrinogen concentrates market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

On the basis of region, the global fibrinogen concentrates market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

