Fertility Services Market to Reach $27.15 Bn, By 2026 at 8.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Constant fall of fertility rates, delay of pregnancies in women, and technological advancements related to fertility treatments boosts the global fertility services market. Based on cycle type, the IVF with ICSI segment contributed the lion’s share in 2019. Based on end user, the fresh non-donor segment held the largest share in the global Fertility Services Market in 2018. Region wise Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2018.

According to the report, the global fertility services industry garnered $13.65 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $27.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive landscape, key segments, and market size & estimations.

Download the Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4557

Continuous fall of fertility rates, delay of pregnancies in women, and technological advancements related to fertility treatments drive the global fertility services market. Whereas, lack of effective reimbursement policies and high costs of treatment of ARTs in developing nations impede the market growth. On the other hand, increase in fertility tourism is expected to offer new opportunities to the market.

Based on cycle type, the market is divided into in vitro fertilization (IVF) with intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), surrogacy, IVF without ICSI, intrauterine insemination (IUI), and others. The IVF with ICSI segment accounted for more than half of the total share of the global fertility services market in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on end user, the fertility services market is categorized into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg & embryo banking, fresh donor, and frozen donor. The fresh non-donor segment held the highest share in the global fertility services market in 2018, contributing for more than half of the total share, and will maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Contrarily, the egg & embryo banking segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Ask for Purchase @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4557

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region held the highest share in 2018, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global fertility services market, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2019-2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2019-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered By Procedure, By Service, By End User, By Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

The global fertility services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such asOvaScience Inc., Progyny Inc., Xytex Cryo International, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp., Medicover Group, Monash IVF Group, Care Fertility Group, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Carolinas Fertility Institute, Genea Limited.

Related Reports:



Australia & New Zealand Fertility Services Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Life Science Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research