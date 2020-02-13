Fall Detection Systems Market Is Expected to Reach USD 600 Million at a 5.4% CAGR By 2027 | Future Growth Insights, Share Value, Top Key Players and Industry Dynamics

Global Positioning System (GPS)-based fall detection system allows a person to go wherever he or she likes with accessibility to care center operators anytime, whereas a smartphone-based fall detection system aims to identify dangerous fall events and consequently alert emergency contacts when the user does not recover. Sensors used in fall detection automatically detect falls, stumbles, trips or recovered falls.

The global fall detection systems market is estimated to account for US$ 402.8 Mn in terms of value in 2019, and US$ 604.3 Mn by the end of 2027.

Global Fall Detection Systems Market: Drivers

Increasing use of smartphones is expected to boost growth of the global fall detection systems market. For instance, according to Gartner, Inc., global sales of smartphones increased 1.2% year over year to reach 1.6 billion units.

Global Fall Detection Systems Market: Opportunities

Increasing R&D in fall detection is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global fall detection systems market. For instance, in December 2019, researchers from Bauman Moscow State Technical University, Russia, reported assessment of the benefits of using a multi-bioradar system in the accuracy of remote fall detection.

Global Fall Detection Systems Market: Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding use of fall detection technology is expected to hinder growth of the global fall detection systems market over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The automatic detection system sub-segment in product segment in the global fall detection systems market was valued at US$ 227.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 365.8 by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Automatic detection systems have several advantages such as smartphone connectivity, automated detection, and no need of surveillance. These factors are expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The wearable detection systems sub-segment in sensing modalities segment held dominant position in the global fall detection systems market in 2018, accounting for 72.8% share in terms of value, followed by non-wearable segment.

Wearable detection systems are easy to use, can be worn as watches, necklaces, and as clips on garments. The user just needs to wear them and it can keep on working. These factors are expected to support growth of the segment over the forecast period.

The sensors sub-segment in technology segment held dominant position in the global fall detection systems market in 2018, accounting for 47.1% share in terms of value, followed by mobile phones, and GPS systems, respectively.

Sensors are technologically advanced products which can sense/detect movement, and other parameters such as temperature, pressure, and others. In case fall detection, they can sense movements, balance, and posture. Sensors are able to quickly and precisely produce results associated with their task.

Market Trends

In North America, wide availability of free people locator applications is adversely affecting adoption of paid subscription services for fall detection systems. This has influenced major players in the market to generate additional revenues from related services such as device management application that monitor voice, data, and application usage on children’s handsets.

In Asia Pacific, geriatric population is less exposed to consumer electronic goods compared to that in developed regions. As a result, such group is not well acquainted with latest technological advancements that are implemented in fall detection systems. Key players in the market may focus on introducing easy-to-use GUIs for their devices in the region.

Global Fall Detection Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global fall detection systems market include, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeWatch USA, Tunstall, Apple, Inc., ADT Security Services, Medical Guardian LLC, MobileHelp, Bay Alarm Company, MariCare Oy, and Origin Wireless.

Global Fall Detection Systems Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market are also focused on adopting partnership strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2019, ADT Security Services announced partnership with Senior Helpers, a provider of in-home senior care, to introduce its medical alert systems to Senior Helpers clients.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, ADT acquired I-View Now, a leading video alarm verification service, for undisclosed terms.

Segmentation

By Product Type Automatic Detection Systems Manual Detection Systems

By Sensing Modalities Wearable Watches Necklace Clip to Garment Non-Wearable Floor Sensors Wall Sensors Cameras By Technology GPS System Mobile Phones Sensors By End-User Home Care Settings Senior Assisted Living Facilities By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa



