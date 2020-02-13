Facial Rejuvenation Market Value to Worth Over US$ 35,518.9 Million at 6.0% CAGR Growth Rate | Technology Snapshot with Solution to Drive Market Growth by 2027

Facial rejuvenation is done through surgical procedures such as plastic surgery and non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic treatments such as Botulinum Type- A neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and topical applications. The process aims to restore skin elasticity and help maintain youthful appearance in the face and neck region.

Statistics:

The global facial rejuvenation market is estimated to account for US$ 35,518.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market: Drivers

Increasing focus on improving aesthetic appeal is expected to boost growth of the global facial rejuvenation market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing number of facelift surgeries is also expected to boost growth of the market. For instance, according to International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 398,798 number of facelift surgeries were performed worldwide in 2018.

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market: Opportunities

Increasing medical tourism in Brazil, Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players. For instance, according to ISAPS, 392,530 nonsurgical procedures were performed using botulinum toxin in Brazil in 2018.

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market: Restraints

Presence of very few institutes that offer training on advanced procedures in facial rejuvenation, especially in the emerging economies is expected to hinder growth of the global facial rejuvenation market.

Key Takeaways:

The Botulinum products segment in the global facial rejuvenation market was valued at US$ 7,845.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 13,537.4 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing demand for minimally invasive facial rejuvenation procedures.

The Dermatology Clinics segment held dominant position in the global facial rejuvenation market in 2018, accounting for 81.2% share in terms of value, followed by hospitals, respectively. Increasing number of facial aesthetic procedures in expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market Trends

The demand for botulinum products is increasing significantly. Botulinum injections are the widely preferred therapeutic procedure among patients. However, pricing and availability of the drug differs from country to country. For instance, according to ISAPS, adoption of botulinum toxin worldwide witnessed 17.4% growth in 2018 compared to 2017.

The number of men opting for Botulinum injection has increased significantly. For instance, according to ISAPS, in 2017 656,097 men opted for Botulinum toxin, which increased to 752,752 in 2018.

Regulations

Registration/GMP requirements in the U.S.

Under FDA’s Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program (VCRP) – 21 CFR 710 and 720 ; it is voluntary for cosmetics

For drugs, it is under FD&C Act, sec. 510; 21 CFR 207; it is mandatory for drugs

For manufacturing cosmetics, adherence to cGMP guidelines is preferred but not mandatory

For medical devices to adherence to registration and cGMP guidelines is mandatory

Labelling and other requirements

For cosmetics, labelling is guided by FDA’s Cosmetic Labeling Manual

For OTC drugs, labelling is must and done as per labeling norms listed under 21 CFR 201.66

Active ingredients should be listed alphabetically in descending order of predominance followed by inactive ingredients

FDA issued an alert 66-38 on 17th July 2015 pertaining to extra compliance and checking for manufacturers of anti-wrinkle creams mentioned on FDA’s “yellow list” to prevent affectation from false claims

Botulinum type-A cosmetic products are newly labelled as Onabotulinumtoxin A, Abobotulinumtoxin A (Dysport) and Incobotulinumtoxin A (Xeomin) used for treating moderate to severe glabellar lines, moderate to severe lateral canthal lines, known as crow’s feet

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global facial rejuvenation market include Merz Pharma, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Lumenis, Galderma, Allergan (Actavis), Contura Ltd., Fibrocell Science, Inc., and Revance Therapeutics.

Global Facial Rejuvenation Market: Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on product launch and approval to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2019, InMode Ltd. received Health Canada Certification for multiple new products such as Morpheus8 and AccuTite. Morpheus8 a proprietary subdermal adipose remodeling device. AccuTite is a minimally invasive technology.

Key players in the market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, Venus Concept Inc., a medical aesthetic technology company, announced the completion of its merger with Restoration Robotic, Inc.

Segmentation

Facial Rejuvenation Market, By Product Type: Topical Rejuvenation Products Keratolytics Moisturizers Retinoids Sunscreens Hair Removals Botulinum products Dermal Fillers Absorbable Dermal Fillers Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers Chemical Peels Micro Abrasion Equipment’s Laser-Based Equipment’s Ultrasound Based Equipment’s

Facial Rejuvenation Market, By End User: Hospitals Dermatology Clinics

Facial Rejuvenation Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Topical Rejuvenation Products Keratolytics Moisturizers Retinoids Sunscreens Hair Removals Botulinum products Dermal Fillers Absorbable Dermal Fillers Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers Chemical Peels Micro Abrasion Equipment’s Laser-Based Equipment’s Ultrasound Based Equipment’s By End-User Hospitals Dermatology Clinics By Country: U.S Canada Latin America By Product Type: Topical Rejuvenation Products Keratolytics Moisturizers Retinoids Sunscreens Hair Removals Botulinum products Dermal Fillers Absorbable Dermal Fillers Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers Chemical Peels Micro Abrasion Equipment’s Laser-Based Equipment’s Ultrasound Based Equipment’s By End-User Hospitals Dermatology Clinics By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: Topical Rejuvenation Products Keratolytics Moisturizers Retinoids Sunscreens Hair Removals Botulinum products Dermal Fillers Absorbable Dermal Fillers Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers Chemical Peels Micro Abrasion Equipment’s Laser-Based Equipment’s Ultrasound Based Equipment’s By End-User Hospitals Dermatology Clinics By Country: Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: Topical Rejuvenation Products Keratolytics Moisturizers Retinoids Sunscreens Hair Removals Botulinum products Dermal Fillers Absorbable Dermal Fillers Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers Chemical Peels Micro Abrasion Equipment’s Laser-Based Equipment’s Ultrasound Based Equipment’s By End-User Hospitals Dermatology Clinics By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: Topical Rejuvenation Products Keratolytics Moisturizers Retinoids Sunscreens Hair Removals Botulinum products Dermal Fillers Absorbable Dermal Fillers Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers Chemical Peels Micro Abrasion Equipment’s Laser-Based Equipment’s Ultrasound Based Equipment’s By End-User Hospitals Dermatology Clinics By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: Topical Rejuvenation Products Keratolytics Moisturizers Retinoids Sunscreens Hair Removals Botulinum products Dermal Fillers Absorbable Dermal Fillers Non-Absorbable Dermal Fillers Chemical Peels Micro Abrasion Equipment’s Laser-Based Equipment’s Ultrasound Based Equipment’s By End-User Hospitals Dermatology Clinics By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Merz Pharma * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Lumenis Galderma Allergan (Actavis) Contura Ltd. Fibrocell Science, Inc. Revance Therapeutics.



