Eyewear Market is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 5.7% Between 2020 and 2026- Fortune Business Insights™

According to the report, the eyewear market size is predicted to be worth USD 178.95 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 115.90 billion in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7%. With respect to product type, the market will be dominated by the spectacles segment owing to the rising prevalence of eye disorders such as hypermetropia and myopia.

The global eyewear market size is anticipated to expand owing to the increasing awareness about ocular diseases, coupled with the rise in prevalence of vision abnormality. A report on eyewear market by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Eyewear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lens), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” provides a 360-degree overview of the market that will prove beneficial for players in the forecast duration.

Leading Players operating in the Eyewear Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Fielmann AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Safilo Group S.p.A

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

EssilorLuxottica

Carl Zeiss

CooperVision

Other Prominent Players

Rise in Prevalence of Ocular Diseases to Drive Market

Eyewear comprises of accessories and items that can be worn over the eyes. They are used for various purposes, such as for protection against environment, embellishment or fashion purpose, or for enhancing or improving vision. Eyewear products are basically in the form of contact lenses, sunglasses, and spectacles. In addition, they help to protect against UVB and UVA sun rays and aid to treat ocular diseases such as short or long-sightedness, and others. Rise in the availability of spectacles in online channels and retail stores from both developing and developed nations is expected to increase the demand for higher-value sunglasses.

The surge in brand advertising has urged consumers to become brand conscious, thus adding a boost to eyewear market growth. Rise in the geriatric population and their vulnerability towards eye disorders, infections, and diseases will promote the use of spectacles and contact lenses. This, in turn, is prognosticated to increase the eyewear market share in the forthcoming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players) Epidemiology of Ocular Disease – For Key Countries, 2018 Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018 Snapshot: U.S. Reading Glasses Market Key Trends in the Eyewear Market

Global Eyewear Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Spectacles Frames Lens Sunglasses Plano Prescription Contact Lens Toric Multifocal Sphere Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Store Online Store Ophthalmic Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



