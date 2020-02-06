Eye Health Ingredients Market 2020: Deep Analysis of Current Trends and Future Demand by Top Key Players – BASF, FMC Corporation, Allied Biotech Corporation, Amway, Alcon

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing prevalence of glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts and other eye health problems will propel the growth of Global Eye Health Ingredients Market.

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market is valued at USD 203.53 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 310.09 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.2 % over the forecast period.

Eye health ingredients are nutrients that can help to maintain proper eye function protect eyes from damage and fight the negative effects. Vitamins C and E, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients help maintain eye function, protect eyes against harmful light, and reduce the development of age-related degenerative diseases. For Example, Lutein and zeaxanthin are mainly used ingredients for eye health ingredients. Lutein and Zeaxanthin are carotenoids. The researchers also discovered that those with the highest intake of lutein and Zeaxanthin, had a 43% lower risk of macular degeneration, compared to those with the lowest intake. Eyes and vision are affected by many factors, including genetics and age. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating a balanced diet that contains antioxidant-rich foods can contribute significantly to the health of the eyes.

Global Eye Health Ingredients market report is segmented on the basis of source type, ingredients, form type, application and regional & country level. Based upon source type, eye health ingredients market is classified as natural sources and synthetic sources. Based upon ingredients, eye health ingredients market is classified as Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Vitamin A, Beta-carotene, Bilberry extracts and others. Based upon form type, eye health ingredients market is classified as powder, liquid and others (Capsule, Soft Gels, and Tablets). Based upon application, eye health ingredients market is classified as human and animal.

The regions covered in this Global Eye Health Ingredients market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Eye Health Ingredients market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Eye Health Ingredients Market Report–

Global eye health ingredients market Report covers prominent players are like BASF, FMC Corporation, Allied Biotech Corporation, Amway, Alcon, MacuShield, Efamol, Bausch & Lomb, Swanson, Solgar, DSM and others.

News:-

Maypro Announced the Launch of New Eye Health Ingredient, Bilberon.

On 8th January 2018; Maypro Industries announced its newest addition to its proprietary and branded ingredients portfolio, Bilberon. Bilberon is a high-quality, clinically tested bilberry extract. Bilberon has been the subject of five original published studies including two human clinical trials which have shown that Bilberon helps to alleviate eye fatigue, improve eye dryness, and maintain a clear focused vision.

Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma, Macular Degeneration, Cataracts and Other Eye Health Problems will Drive the Growth of Global Eye Health Ingredients Market.

Increasing prevalence of glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts and other eye health problems will drive the growth of eye health ingredients market. Glaucoma is the prominent cause of global irreversible blindness. The number of persons suffering from glaucoma worldwide will increase to 111.8 million in 2040. AMD is one of the age-related degenerative diseases, and it affects the macula which is responsible for high-insight dawn vision in the central area of the retina. AMD is the second most common cause of blindness after cataract in all regions, accounting for 15.4% (Western Europe) to 19.5% (Eastern Europe) of all blindness burdens. In addition, increasing geriatric population worldwide and growing awareness regarding the health benefits of eye health ingredients are also supplementing the market growth. However, stringent regulation for product approval is the factor expected to hamper growth of the eye health ingredients market. In spite of that, development of new innovative customize and innovative product and rising prevalence of allergies are another factors expected to create an opportunity for eye health ingredients products market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Eye Health Ingredients Market.

North America is expected to drive the growth of Eye Health Ingredients Market due to the increasing incidences of eye problems and rising number introduction of new eye health ingredient products in this region. In North America, it is estimated that (Age-related macular degeneration) AMD will affect approximately 20 million adults by 2020. The leading causes of blindness and low vision in the United States are mainly age-related eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma. High consumer spending on drugs and pharmaceuticals will also fuel this eye health ingredients market in North America. Europe is estimated to be another dominant eye health ingredients market, in terms of revenue, owing to the elevated demand for eye health products. The number of patients affected by AMD in the Europe is expected to rise by almost 25% based on population growth and ageing until 2050. Increasing incidence of low vision and blindness among the people in Asia Pacific is expected to foster the demand for eye health ingredients in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Eye Health Ingredients Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Eye Health Ingredients Market Segmentation: –

By Source Type:

Natural Sources

Synthetic Sources

By Ingredients:

Lutein

Zeaxanthin

Vitamin A

Beta-carotene

Bilberry extracts

Others

By Form Type:

Powder

Liquid

Others (Capsule, Soft Gels, Tablets)

By Application:

Human

Animal

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

