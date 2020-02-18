Extremities Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast to 2025

Extremities Industry

An extremity is an appendage of the body which has been categorized into two parts; upper extremity and lower extremity. Upper extremity, also known as upper limb, includes the arm, forearm and hand. And lower extremity includes hips, knees and ankle joints and bones of thigh, leg, and foot. Extremity is made up of nerves, arteries, veins, ligaments, tendons and joints.

Extremity injuries can happen to anyone during sports, sudden falling or some other physical activities. Fractures, sprains, dislocations, contusions and lacerations are some of the most common extremity injuries.

The U.S. was a major contributor in the global extremity market supported by rise in sports injuries among young people and increasing cases of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. The U.S. is likely to experience upcoming growth of extremity market with technological innovations and rising procedural volume growth in shoulder extremity segment. Also, the shoulder extremity segment was the largest contributor of extremity market in the U.S. and is likely to bring growth in future with increasing numbers of reverse shoulder and stemless shoulder procedures.

The global extremity market is expected to grow in future due to increasing ageing population and obese population, rise in health expenditure and rising diabetic prevalence. Key trends of this market include adoption of minimally invasive surgeries & pre-operative/intra-operative planning software, rising demand of reverse shoulder implants and low reimbursement pressure. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including post-surgery complications and shortage of trained surgeons.

The report “Global Extremity Market with focus on Shoulder: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the U.S. region along with the global market.

The report profiles the key players of the market including Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson, Exactech Inc. & Wright Medical Group N.V.

