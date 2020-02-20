Epilepsy Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Epilepsy Industry

Epilepsy is a group of neurological diseases characterized by epileptic seizures. Epileptic seizures are episodes that can vary from brief and nearly undetectable to long periods of vigorous shaking. These episodes can result in physical injuries including occasionally broken bones. The medical definition of this disease is as a “condition characterized by recurrent (two or more) epileptic seizures, unprovoked by any immediate identified cause”. Epilepsy is divided into four main types; idiopathic generalized epilepsy, idiopathic partial epilepsy, symptomatic generalized epilepsy and symptomatic partial epilepsy. The cause of epilepsy can be genetic, a result of other disorders such as tumor or brain injury and due to certain seizure triggers.

Epilepsy is treated via antiepileptic drugs, surgery in certain cases and several complementary therapies such as ketogenic diets or neural stimulation. Based upon the drug type, epilepsy market can be divided into three main categories; first generation drugs, second generation drugs and third generation drugs.

The global epilepsy market is driven by factors such as development of novel drugs, launch of new drugs in developing regions and prevalence of neural disorders such as meningitis and tumors. This growth is then further spearheaded by increasing healthcare expenses and rising disposable incomes. However, the market growth is hindered by tedious drug approval process, generic erosion and high cost of treatment. Trends such as companies focusing on developing effective therapies for refractory epilepsy and physicians demanding higher efficacy drugs are listed in this report.

The report “Global Epilepsy Drugs Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)” analyzes the development of this market, with focus on the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

The four major players: Novartis AG., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc. and UCB are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global epilepsy drugs market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Epilepsy

1.2 Types of Epilepsy

1.3 Causes

1.5 Treatment

1.6 Epilepsy Market by Drug Class

2. Global Antiepileptic Market

2.1 Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

2.2 Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market by Region

2.3 Global Antiepileptic Market by Drug Type

2.3.1 Global Branded Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

2.3.2 Global Generic Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Branded Antiepileptic Market by Drug Class

2.4.1 Global Second Generation Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

2.4.2 Global Third Gen Branded Antiepileptic Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global First Generation Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3. Regional Markets

3.1 Americas

3.1.1 Americas Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 The US Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The US Antiepileptic Drugs Prescription Forecast by Volume

3.1.4 The US Child Epileptic Patients by Volume

3.1.5 The US Child Pharmacoresistant Epilepsy Patient by Volume

3.2 EMEA

3.2.1 EMEA Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Europe Child Epileptic Patients by Volume

3.2.3 Europe Child Pharmacoresistant Epilepsy Patients Forecast by Volume

3.3 APAC

3.3.1 APAC Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 Japan Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 China Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.3.4 India Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

4.1.3 Development of Novel Drugs

4.1.4 Prevalence of Neurological Disease and Brain Infections

4.1.5 Launch of New Drugs in Underpenetrated Developing Countries

4.2 Trends

4.2.1 Physicians Desire Higher Efficacy Drugs

4.2.2 Focus on Development of Therapeutics for Refractory Epilepsy

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Hasty Drug Approval Process

4.3.2 Generic Erosion

4.3.3 High Cost of Antiepileptic Drugs

5. Competition

5.1 Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market Share

5.2 Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market Share Forecast

5.3 The US Antiepileptic Drugs Market Share

5.4 The US Antiepileptic Drugs Market Share Forecast

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Novartis AG

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Pfizer Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 UCB

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Causes of Epilepsy

Treatment Options Available for Epilepsy

Antiepileptic Drugs Market Segmentation

Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market by Region (2016)

Global Antiepileptic Market by Drug Type (2016)

Global Branded Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global Generic Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global Branded Antiepileptic Market by Drug Class (2016)

Global Second Generation Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global Third Gen Branded Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Global First Generation Antiepileptic Drugs Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Continued…

