Enzymes Market Size, Share, Current trends, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2019 – 2025

GLOBAL ENZYMES MARKET: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Changing lifestyles and rising consumer preferences towards packaged and processed foods is majorly driving the enzymes market.

Global Enzymes Market is valued at USD 7,088 Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 10,772 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Enzymes Market Report–

Enzymes are the molecules that speed up the rate of the chemical reactions that take place within a cell. They are very crucial for life and helps in some of the most important functions in the body, such as digestion and metabolism. Enzymes are beneficial to human beings in many ways. Firstly, cellular reactions occur faster with the presence of an enzyme. Furthermore, enzymes facilitate the breakdown of food particles for energy. Proteolytic enzymes help to break down and digest protein. They are also found in certain foods and dietary supplements. Some of the best sources of enzymes are papayas and pineapples containing papain and bromelain respectively. Other sources include Ginger, asparagus, yogurt, kefir, among others. Due to the growing health conscious population and countless benefits of enzymes in the daily life.

On the basis of product, the market is categorized into carbohydrases, proteases, and lipases. The carbohydrase segment is dominating the market with USD 3.25 billion revenue as of 2018, according to research. Carbohydrase is the most popular type of enzyme used in pharmaceutical and food industries. It is used to break down starch into sugar to improve feed quality and fauna performance. Carbohydrase includes fiber, pectinase, amylase, and lactase. Presence of these properties in this enzyme is highly in demand in the food and beverage industry. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, household care, bio energy, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology. As per study, the demand for industrial enzymes has increased in the recent years, valued at a total of USD 5.88 billion. Growing demand of digestive and nutritional enzymes in the food & beverage sector is expected propel the market during the forecast period. Specialty enzymes are being developed for the production of pharmaceuticals, biocatalysts, and diagnostic chemicals. Hence, it is likely to witness rapid growth in the end-use markets. Growing demand in therapies for acute diseases is also expected to stimulate market growth in the forthcoming years.

The regions covered in this enzymes market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Enzymes Market Report-

Global enzymes market report covers prominent players like Novozymes, Danisco, Dow, BASF, Advanced Enzymes, Lonza Group, AB Enzymes, Chr. Hansen, Roche, ADM, Enmex, BBI Enzymes Ltd., Procter & Gamble Co., Puratos Group, and Novus International, Inc. and others.

News-

In June 2019, Novozymes declared its new liquefaction technology called as Fortiva and a yeast technology called as Innova Force. Moreover, these technologies are projected to enzyme performance, maximize operational efficiency, and prove beneficial for ethanol producers.

Global Enzymes Market Dynamics–

Changing lifestyles and rising consumer preferences towards packaged and processed foods is majorly driving the enzymes market. Incorporation of enzymes in food products enhances the product life and prolongs the nutritional content. Increasing adoption of auxiliary chemicals for bleaching & deinking and fiber modification has created great opportunities for the market, especially, in the pulp & paper industry. Furthermore, addition of enzymes helps to enhance the effectiveness of detergents and helps in quick removal of stains. In healthcare sector, removal of the blood stains becomes easy with the help of an enzyme-based detergent. Lack of standardized regulations and guidelines leading to complex situation among the manufacturers is hampering the market growth. However, industry expansions, government initiatives to enforce taxes & subsidies on food items accompanied by the increasing trade practices between several economies across the globe will propel the market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) encourage the international trade among several countries, as per study. Urbanization, increase in disposable income and growing health awareness are also anticipated to attract lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Global Enzymes Market Regional Analysis–

North America is dominating with a market share of 37.48% in 2018, as per research and is anticipated to continue to grow during the forecast period. New product adoption, presence of major manufacturers such as JBF and Tyson, and supportive government framework are driving the enzymes market in the region. Rising cases of diseases associated with red meat such as pork and beef have forced the farmers to prefer good quality feed. Europe has emerged as the second largest region due to growing research and development activities in the field of biotechnology and renewable energy. In addition to this, growing demand for cattle feed products is expected to contribute in the regional expansion over the next few years. Expansion in industrial sector has led to increase in the demand of enzymes in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China and India. China is dominating in food and beverage, pulp and paper and, textile industry, making it one of the largest consumers for industrial enzymes.

Key Benefits for Global Enzymes Market Report–

Global Enzymes Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Enzymes Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Enzymes Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Enzymes Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Enzymes Market Segmentation: –

By Product:

Carboydrases

Proteases

Lipases

By Application:

Food & beverages,

Household care

Bioenergy

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



