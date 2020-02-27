Enteral Feeding Tube Market | Size Estimation, Key Company Share, Growth Rate And Global Industry Trends Forecast 2020-2026

Enteral Feeding Tube Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026 is latest report on “Global Enteral Feeding Tube Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report Enteral Feeding Tube to grow at highest growth rate and Reach notable value by 2026. Report segments market for Enteral Feeding Tube by Type (Nasal Tube, Gastric Tube (Or G-Tube), Gj-Tube, Jejunal (J) Tube.) By Age (Pediatric, Adults), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care) By Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Diabetes, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.

Global Enteral Feeding Tube Market 2020 Insights:

Rising Prevalence of chronic diseases and gastrointestinal diseases is contributing to the growth of feeding tubes market says, Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Feeding tubes Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Type (Nasal Tube, Gastric Tube (Or G-Tube), Gj-Tube, Jejunal (J) Tube.) By Age (Pediatric, Adults), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care) By Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Diabetes, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The rising geriatric population and increasing incidence of premature birth are boosting the global market for feeding tubes.

User-friendly Feeding Tubes Are in High Demand

Feeding tubes are medical tubes primarily used for providing nutrient to patients externally, especially who are unable to swallow food on their own. Gavage or eternal feeding is the term used for the process of feeding patients through the feeding tubes. Numerous medical conditions require eternal feedings such as premature births, neonatal conditions and also patients with chronic diseases. The use of these tube on patients can be temporary depending on his/her condition. In the case of chronic disease, placement of the feeding tubes is permanent. Feeding tubes are made of silicone or polyurethane which are biocompatible in nature and are inexpensive.

In 2017 Fidmi medial launched a feeding tube which is convenient to insert, cost-effective, and user-friendly. Improvement in feeding tubes is fueling demand among healthcare practitioners and patients which is impacting the global market. According to a survey conducted by the World Health Organization, one out of 10 babies is born prematurely, with an estimation of 15 million premature babies every year. The rising prevalence of premature births is expected to drive the market for feeding tubes in the forthcoming year.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Enable Growth in the Market

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, gastrointestinal diseases and cancer are contributing towards the growth of feeding tubes market. The growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of premature births are some of the major factors responsible for driving the global market and subsequently enabling growth. Development of more disposable and the portable feeding tube also is likely to propel the growth of the global feeding market. Nonetheless, low reimbursement policies in developing nations, reduced completion among small players, and inadvertent dislodgement of feeding tubes are some of the factors responsible for hampering the growth of the global feeding tubes market. Additionally, leakage of gastric content around feeding tubes is also one of the prime factors, restricting the growth of the global feeding tubes market.

North America to Face Completion with EUROPE

The Global Feeding Tubes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Presently, North America followed by Europe, is leading the global market for feeding tubes and is predicted to show impressive growth over the forthcoming years. In 2018, North America dominated the global market, owing to the rising number of diabetic patients and the high prevalence of chronic diseases. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to flourish, reporting a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in malnutrition population and increase in cancer patients.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Enteral Feeding Tube Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Enteral Feeding Tube Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Enteral Feeding Tube market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Enteral Feeding Tube market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Enteral Feeding Tube market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Enteral Feeding Tube market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Enteral Feeding Tube market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Enteral Feeding Tube market?

What are the Enteral Feeding Tube market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Enteral Feeding Tube industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Enteral Feeding Tube market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Enteral Feeding Tube industry?

Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

