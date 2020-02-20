Endoscopy Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Endoscopy Industry

Endoscopy is a procedure to scan and diagnose the patient’s body from inside, in which a tube like instrument is put inside the body of the patient through a cut in skin or mouth or anus. This procedure is very much different from procedures like X-ray, CT scan, Ultrasound and other imaging test. The global endoscopy market has three main segments i.e. endoscopic equipment, accessories and service & repairing. Worldwide, several big medical technology companies are engaged in manufacturing endoscopes and its related market products.

The report “Global Endoscopy Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the global market along with its segments. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The key players in the industry, Medtronic Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation and Boston Scientific are being profiled.

The key factors driving the growth of endoscopy market are growing ageing population, growing obese population, increasing number of diabetic patient, accelerating economic growth, rising demand of laparoscopic surgery, growing demand of minimally invasive surgery and growing demand for GI procedure. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are technological advancement and assisting algorithms. However, the expansion of endoscopy market is hindered by associated patient risk and environmental issues.

Table of Content

1. Endoscopy Market – An Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Use of Endoscopy

1.3 Types of Endoscope

2. Global Endoscopy Market Analysis

2.1 Global Endoscopy Market by Value

2.2 Global Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Endoscopy Market Segments

2.3.1 Global GI Endoscopy Market by Value

2.3.2 Global GI Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Laparoscopy Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Laparoscopy Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Urology Endoscopy Market by Value

2.3.6 Global Urology Endoscopy Market Forecast by Value

2.3.7 Global Arthroscopy Market Forecast by Value

3. Global Flexible Endoscope Market Analysis

3.1 Global Flexible Endoscope Market by Value

3.2 Global Flexible Endoscope Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Flexible Endoscope Market by Volume

3.4 Global Flexible Endoscope Market Forecast by Volume

3.5 Global Flexible Endoscope Forecast Average Selling Price

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Ageing Population

4.1.2 Growing Obese Population

4.1.3 Increasing Number of Diabetic Patient

4.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.5 Rising Demand for Laparoscopic Surgery

4.1.6 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery

4.1.7 Growing Demand for GI procedure

4.2 Market Trends

4.2.1 Technological Advancement

4.2.2 Assisting Algorithms

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Associated Patient Risk

4.3.2 Environmental Issues

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Flexible Endoscope Installed Base Share by Company

5.2 Global Flexible Endoscope Installed Base Forecast Share by Company

5.3 Global Flexible Endoscope New Placements Share by Company

5.4 Global Flexible Endoscope New Placements Forecast Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Medtronic Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Johnson & Johnson

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Olympus Corporation

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Boston Scientific

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

