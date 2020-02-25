Endodontic Electric Motor System Market Report 2020, Global Size, Research Study, Industry Share, Regional Growth, Competitive Landscape, Top Company Profile, Technology Trends

Endodontic electric motor system is widely used during endodontic treatments/ root canal therapy. Endodontic electric motors enables the clinicians to use endodontic files with constant and precise torque suited for the root canal treatment. There are two types of endodontic electric motor system such as cordless and corded endodontic electric motor system that are available in the market. Endodontic electric motor system is significant part of the advanced endodontic instrumentation, which eases the root canal therapy compared to traditional root canal treatment.

Global Endodontic Electric Motor System – Drivers

Increasing product launches by key players for advanced endodontic instrumentations for the treatment of endodontic therapy/root canal therapy is expected to boost the global endodontic electric motor system market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, DentalEZ, Inc., a developer, and manufacturer of dental instrumentation, launched ‘Star ETorque Electric System’, an endodontic electrical motor system at Midwinter Meeting – Chicago Dental Society. The novel system is designed to be used in dental caries removal and root canal treatment. Moreover, increasing number of root canal treatment is expected to drive demand for endodontic electric motor systems in dental clinics. For instance, according to the American Association of Endodontists 2016, globally, over 15 million root canal surgeries are performed each year.

Global Endodontic Electric Motor System – Restraints

However, the side effects associated with dental caries treatment and failure of the treatment, owing to lack of knowledge of the operators handling endodontic electric motor system are expected to hamper growth of the global endodontic electric motor system market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2015, according to a report by Department of Conservative Dentistry, College of Dentistry, University of Aljouf, KSA, the failure rate of endodontic treatment performed by the general dental practitioners (GDPs) was 78.8%.

Global Endodontic Electric Motor System – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global endodontic electric motor system is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global endodontic electric motor system over the forecast period, owing to presence of major players in the region such as (KaVo Kerr) Kerr Dental, Brasseler USA, and Acteon North America, which are focused on development and launching of novel endodontic electric motor system in North America. For instance, in May 2019, KaVo Kerr introduced the elements e-motion Endodontic Motor, an endodontic electrical motor system featuring next-generation adaptive motion technology. Moreover, in July 2016, Brasseler USA launched EndoSync Endodontic Handpiece System, which consists of EndoSync Cordless Micromotor and the EndoSync A.I. Apex Locator.

Moreover, increasing number of root canal surgeries in Europe is expected to fuel the Europe endodontic electric motor system market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Dental Defence Union (DDU), in 2014/15, there were over 5.6 million dental patients under National Health Service(NHS) had root canal treatment in England, U.K.

Furthermore, presence of endodontic electric motor system manufacturers such as CICADA, COXO Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., and NSK in Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the growth of Asia Pacific endodontic electric motor system market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global endodontic electric motor system market include Kerr, Dentsply Sirona Endodontics, Aseptico, Inc., ACTEON North America, Brasseler USA, Ultradent Products Inc., DentalEZ, J. MORITA CORP., W&H-Group, CICADA, COXO Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., and NSK.

Global Endodontic Electric Motor System – Taxonomy

By Product Type

Cordless Endodontic Electric Motor System

Corded Endodontic Electric Motor System

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

