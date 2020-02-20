Emergency Medical Services Market Will Amass USD 32.95 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%

Emergency Medical Services Market Overview:

The report on the emergency medical services market reveals a chance to score a valuation of USD 32.95 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2019-2025). Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals various factors that can ensure that the emergency medical services market gets proper market exposure. These factors are an increasing number of accidents, trauma injuries, and cardiac arrests, growing instances of mergers & acquisitions, better technological planning, and substantial government support would inspire a better growth rate for the market.

However, there are several factors like the inclusion of virtual assistants that can reduce the intake of emergency medical services. In addition, the lack of trained personnel can be a problem. Government regulations are also quite strict about the standard of service, which can prevent the growth rate.

Emergency Medical Services Market Segmentation:

The report on the emergency medical services market delves deep into various segments like product, services, application, and end users to get insights that can assist in the planning of better strategic moves.

By product, the global report on the emergency medical services market includes segments like emergency revival equipment, patient monitoring systems, and wound care consumables. The emergency revival equipment is slated to dominate the market.

By services, the report containing details of the emergency medical services market reveals segments like land ambulance and air ambulance. The land ambulance segment would lead the market and the air ambulance segment is getting high traction.

By Application, the global report on the emergency medical services market can be segmented into respiratory care, cardiac care, and trauma injuries. The respiratory care segment is the fastest-growing segment.

By end user, the report on the emergency medical services market can be segmented into hospitals & trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & trauma centers segment has the maximum market coverage.

Emergency Medical Services Market Regional Analysis:

The emergency medical services market report includes a prominent analysis of several regions. The report provides ample insights into various growth pockets and demographic challenges that can influence strategies in the coming years. The Americas is leading the market due to their comparatively better healthcare infrastructure, a higher rate of advanced technological inclusions, proper funding to ease the process of market understanding, better research and development facilities, and others. Europe’s market would get ample backing from the rising geriatric population who trigger the demand for emergency services.

The APAC region, with improving the healthcare industry due to a hike in investment from the emerging nations, is slated to register the fastest growth. India, China, Japan, Australia, and others would contribute substantially to the market. In addition, better technological assistance would create a provision for easier integration.

Emergency Medical Services Market Competitive Landscape:

Players involved in the emergency medical services market are Smiths Medical (UK), Philips (Netherlands), B. Braun (US), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Stryker (US), GE Healthcare (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Cardinal Health (US), Becton, Dickinson (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), 3M (US), and C. R. Bard (US). These markets are showing substantial tactical evolutions that can ensure better market growth. The process would involve strategies like mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and others. These would help the companies in maintaining a proper stand in the global market.

Emergency Medical Services Industry News:

In February 2020, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced that they would be offering $200,000 per year for the next four years to agencies who would train emergency medical services officials. This step is primarily to assist various issues in rural areas.

