Electronic Health Records Market Size 2020 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Upcoming Trends, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025

Electronic Health Records Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Increasing need to improve the safety or quality of healthcare delivery and increased use of healthcare settings in a medical environment is expected to grow the electronic health records market.

Global Electronic Health Records Market is valued at USD 24.82 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 37.13 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.92% over the forecast period.

An Electronic Health Record (EHR) is an electronic version system which is maintained by healthcare professionals and it includes combination of administrative data such as demographics, progress notes, problems related to medications, past medical history, laboratory data and radiology reports. EHR contains a real-time patient-centered records that makes the information available more securely and immediately to authorize users. EHR is aimed at improving better management care for patients by providing accurate, up-to-date, and appropriate information about patients at the point of care. It assists to diagnose patients with fewer amounts of errors, more reliable prescribing and reduces the cost through decreased paperwork, improved safety and improved health. An EHR gives patients a great deal of convenience where patients can fill out their intake forms electronically from their home or from anywhere else. For example; specialized EHR software offers quick data entry recovery for all patients in every treatment scenarios.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/602

Electronic health records market report is segmented on the product, application, end-users and regional & country level. Based upon product, electronic health records market is segmented into cloud-based software and on-premise software. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into clinical application, administrative application, reporting in healthcare system, healthcare financing, and clinical research application. Furthermore, based upon end user electronic health records market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, specialty centers, and others.

The regions covered in this Electronic Health Records Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Electronic Health Records Market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Electronic Health Records Market Report–

Some major key players for electronic health records market are 3M Company, Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Hyland Software, Siemens Medical Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., WRS Health, Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech), Cerner Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems, SequelMed, Kofax Limited and others.

News–

Siemens Medical Solutions Announced Partnership Agreement with Relaymed.

On May 19th, 2017; Siemens Medical solutions signed a definitive partnership agreement with Relaymed to deliver the test results to physician EHR systems through point of care instruments. This partnership with Relaymed enables the users to access securely and allow for the automatic delivery of patient test results without need for manual input. This exclusive agreement extends the connectivity offerings for Siemens to meet the expectations of healthcare facilities which are burdened with excessive administrative tasks.

Request for Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/602

Increasing Diabetic Patient Population and Growing Need Of Monitoring Patient’s Safety is Expected to Fuel the Global Electronic Health Records Market Growth.

The key factors driving the growth of electronic health records are growing need for improving health record portability, immediate accessibility of accurate billing & coding and increasing complexity of handling administrative records. For example; primary-care physicians have realized that, EHR has usually led to improve quality of care with nearly 63% and most of them are satisfied with their current EHR systems. For example; American Hospital Association (AHA) and AHA Annual Survey Information Technology reported that, in 2017, around 94% of hospitals used electronic clinical data from their EHR system and they have realized that EHR system is largely being implemented in order to support quality improvement with nearly 82% and monitor the patient’s safety with 81%. In addition, the government bodies are significantly passed some requirements regarding the required use of electronic records or else they must face monetary penalties. However, various certification and license needed for installation of EHR software as well as data privacy issues are arises during operations and this can turn out to be one of the restraining factors of this market. New innovative EHR technology will help in the interoperable applications and work intelligently upon complex healthcare information, all of which can offer lucrative opportunities for EHR market in the coming years.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Electronic Health Records Market.

North America is accounted for the largest share in electronic health record market owing to continuous progress in healthcare facilities in this region for last few years. Additionally, increasing expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure for better quality of care is also driving the adoption of electronic health record market in this region. For example; with more than 75% office based clinicians and around 96% of hospitals based in the U.S. are using EHR systems. In 2017, across the U.S. 99% of large, 97 % of medium, and 93 % of small rural non-federal hospitals had a certified EHR system in operation. Europe is the second most leading region for EHR followed by Asia pacific due to European countries have increasingly promoted the development of EHR systems and several government organizations aimed at improving the patient’s safety.

Key Benefits for Electronic Health Records Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Get Full information of This Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/electronic-health-records-market-size-and-share

Global Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation: –

By Product:

Cloud-Based Software

On-premise software

By Applications:

Clinical application

Administrative application

Reporting in healthcare system

Healthcare financing

Clinical research application

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Centers

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Global Electronic Health Records Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Electronic Health Records Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Electronic Health Records Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025

Chapter 2 Global Electronic Health Records Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing need to improve the process in order to comply with new standards is anticipated to witness a high growth of Electronic Health Records Market

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Electronic Health Records Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Electronic Health Records Market: PEST Analysis

2.8 Global Electronic Health Records Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Electronic Health Records Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Electronic Health Records Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Electronic Health Records Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional

Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Electronic Health Records Market

3.1.1 Global Electronic Health Records market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Electronic Health Records Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018

Chapter 5 Global Electronic Health Records Market: By Types

Chapter 6 Global Electronic Health Records Market: By Application

Chapter 7 North America Electronic Health Records Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Europe Electronic Health Records Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Electronic Health Records Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Latin America Electronic Health Records Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Middle East & Africa Electronic Health Records Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 3M Company

12.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

12.1.2 3M Company Total Company Revenue 2015-2018

12.1.3 3M Company Total Company Revenue, By Segment of Business 2015-2018

12.1.4 3M Company Total Company Revenue, By Region 2015-2018

12.1.5 3M Company Global Electronic Health Records Product Category and Description

12.1.6 3M Company Recent Activity 2015-2019

12.1.7 Main Business/Business Overview

12.1.8 Business Strategy

12.1.9 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Toshiba Medical Systems Corp

12.3 Hyland Software

12.4 Siemens Medical Solutions

12.5 McKesson Corporation

12.6 Henry Schein

12.7 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact Global at: +44-2038074155 or mail Global at alan@brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.biz

Website: http://www.themarketstatsnews.com

Related Report:

Medical devises Industry Reports 2019

Facility Management Market Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025

Epoxy Adhesive Market Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025

Electric Discharge Machine Market Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025

Dry Shampoo Market Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025

DRAM Market Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025