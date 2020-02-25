EEG Equipment Market Size to Reach $1.99 Billion by 2026, at 4.5% CAGR: AMR

“Upsurge in incidence of neurological disorders, growth in geriatric population across the world, and increase in R&D activities in healthcare are the major factors propelling the growth of the global EEG equipment market. Based on product, the EEG accessories segment accounted for lion’s share in 2018. Based on application, the disease diagnosis segment held the highest share in 2018.”

The global EEG equipment industry was estimated at $1.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $1.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the study period.

Upsurge in incidence of neurological disorders, growth in geriatric population across the world, and increase in R&D activities in healthcare are the major factors driving the growth of the global EEG equipment market. On the other hand, availability of substitute products hinders the growth to certain extent. However, high potential of the emerging economies is projected to create a variety of opportunities in the industry.

The electroencephalography equipment market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into EEG equipment and EEG accessories. The EEG accessories segment contributed to more than two-thirds of the global EEG equipment market share and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2026. On the other hand, the EEG equipment segment, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the estimated period.

Based on application, the market is divided into diseases diagnosis, sleep monitoring, anesthesia monitoring, trauma & surgery and others. The disease diagnosis segment held the highest share, generating more than one-third of the global EEG equipment market. In addition, the segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the study period.

Based on geography, the EEG market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the global EEG equipment market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its top status till 2026. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period.

The Major Key Players Are:

The global EEG Equipment market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Nihon Kohden Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Cadwell Industries, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Medtronic plc., and Cephalon A/S.

Scope of The Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size available for years 2018-2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2019-2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Product, Application, and End User Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA

