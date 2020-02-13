Drug Discovery Informatics Market – 2020 Size, Trends, Growth, Merger, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Regional Outlook With Global Industry Forecast To 2026

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis from 2020 To 2026 is latest report on “Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market analyzed by Service Type (In-house, Outsourced), By Modality (Cloud-based Systems, In-campus Platform), By Application (Data Sequencing, Molecular Docking, Identification and Validation Informatics, Target Data Analysis, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology Companies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Major Drug Discovery Informatics Market Companies Market Analysis covered in the report include PerkinElmer, Charles River, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Schrödinger LLC., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Accenture, CORE INFORMATICS, Informatics Matters Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Highlights:

Drug Discovery Informatics Market size is expected to rise at highest growth rate and will reach remarkable market value during forecast period of 2020 to 2026. Market for Drug Discovery Informatics Market is boosted by factors such as Increasing Adoption of Data-Driven Technologies and Rising Shift from Conventional Methods by Pharmaceutical Companies. Real-time insights with the help of drug discovery informatics is a key factor driving the global drug discovery informatics market.

The rising shift of healthcare organizations towards data-driven technologies is expected to aid growth of the global drug discovery informatics market. As per the report, the increasing advancements in the drug discovery informatics by key players to maintain scientific research workflows and to offer an efficient platform to access desirable data is expected to boost the drug discovery informatics market revenue during the forecast period. For instance, Accenture, one of the giants in the software industry, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Merck & Co., Inc., announced the launch of new cloud-based drug discovery informatics platform to improve productivity and efficiency in drug discovery in the pharmaceutical industry.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically the global market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the drug discovery informatics market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the rising emphasis by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the utilization of data-driven solutions. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region will also enable growth in North America.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for advanced solutions with data visualization, data analytics, integrated workflows and better user interface. The Middle East & Africa is expected to register on a considerable rate in the global drug discovery informatics market owing to comparatively lower research and development expenditure. In addition, lack of infrastructure in the Middle East & Africa will further restrict the growth of the drug discovery informatics market in the region.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Growth Factors:

Launch of Version 10 Of D360m by Certara® Will Enable Growth. Certara®, the global leader in model-informed drug development and regulatory science, announced the launch of version 10 of D360™, a data informatics platform for discovery scientists. D360 self-service data access, integration and visualization solution will be used for query diverse cheminformatics and bioinformatics data sources to make informed go/no go research decisions. The launch of D360™ is expected to accelerate the growth of the global drug discovery informatics market owing to its technology which enables researchers to cut dramatically the time required to access and analyze data and gain new insights.

Furthermore, the rising shift from conventional methods to data-driven technologies by pharmaceutical companies is expected to enable the growth of the global drug discovery informatics market. In addition, benefits provided by drug delivery informatics solutions such as data organization, improved recording & retrieval of the drug discovery process and real-time insights, which helps in the decision-making process. This factor is expected to fuel demand for drug discovery informatics, which, in, turn will propel growth of the global drug discovery informatics market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Table Of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

