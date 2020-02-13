DNA Sequencing Market – 2020 Share, Trends, Size, Merger, Growth, Competitive Analysis, Revenue, Key Players, Regional Forecast And Global Industry Outlook To 2026

According to “DNA Sequencing Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis Report” published by Fortune Business Insights, the Global DNA Sequencing Market Size is to expand at healthy CAGR and will reach remarkable market value during 2020 to 2026. DNA Sequencing Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Technology, Application, End-User, and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.

Major DNA Sequencing Market Companies Market Analysis covered in the report include Abbott, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc, LI-COR, Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PerkinElmer Inc and other players.

Global DNA Sequencing Market Highlights:

DNA Sequencing Market Is Expected to Grow Significantly, Rising Advancements in DNA Sequencing Technologies Will Create New Growth Opportunities, says Fortune Business Insights. The rising advancements in DNA sequencing technologies is expected to enable growth of the global DNA sequencing market. The rising prevalence of various cancers and genetic diseases is expected to contribute to growth of the market.

As per the report, the rising prevalence of breast cancer among women around the world is expected to accelerate the growth of the DNA sequencing market. For instance, In 2018, according to the American Institute for Cancer (AICR), it was estimated that 2 million women around the globe were diagnosed with breast cancer. In addition, increasing applications of DNA sequencing in imaging, nanotechnology, bioinformatics, and development of effective gene therapy will also contribute significantly to the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically the global market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of key players in the region. The rising prevalence of various genetic disorders and growing investments by key players for the development of technological advanced DNA sequencing technology will further boost growth in North America.

In Europe, rising awareness about the growing application of DNA sequencing in developing effective gene therapy is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

In the Asia Pacific and Latin America, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing prevalence of various chronic disorders & cancers. The rising adoption of new technology in DNA sequencing and surge inpatient population will further stimulate growth in the region. In the Middle East & Africa, growing unmet needs for the cost-effective diagnosis of various diseases is likely to accelerate the growth of the market in the region.

DNA Sequencing Market Growth Factors:

The collaboration of Nebula Genomics with Merck KGaA is predicted to aid growth of the DNA sequencing market. For instance, Nebula Genomics announced its collaboration Merck KGaA with the goal to enhance drug discovery for lung cancer patients and offering a free high-coverage germ line and tumor whole-genome sequencing. The launch of Morphoseq Long Read DNA Sequencing Technology is predicted to contribute to the DNA sequencing market growth. For instance, Longas Technologies launched Morphoseq Long Read DNA Sequencing Technology which is designed to improve the NGS platforms by increasing effective read lengths, providing benefits of high accuracy and cost efficiency sequencing.

Furthermore, increasing applications of DNA sequencing in imaging, nanotechnology, bioinformatics, and development of effective gene therapy, for the treatment of various types of diseases are likely to drive the DNA sequencing market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing applications of DNA sequencing in pharmacogenomics will fuel demand for the development of personalized medicines. This factor will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the lack of skilled professionals and low awareness about the emerging technologies in DNA sequencing in low-middle income countries is likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Table Of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

