Disposable Respirator Market Size 2020 Industry Growth, Segmental Overview, Growth, Estimation, Emerging Trends, Major Players with Forecast till 2026

Disposable respirators are also known as particulate respirators and air-purifying respirators because they provide protection by filtering particles out of the air. These respirators do not protect from gases or vapors, but from bacteria or viruses. Furthermore, the respirators are used by the employees of various industries to protect themselves from several hazardous particles such as crystalline silica and other airborne chemicals.

The disposable respirators are rated in three levels on the basis of their filter efficiency (95, 99, and 100). The respirators that filter out 95% of the particles are given 95 rating, whereas the respirators that filter 97% of the airborne particles are given 97 rating, and the respirators that filter out 99.97% of the particles receive a 100 rating.

Furthermore, the respirators are divided into three series (N, R, and P) on the basis of oil resistance. Respirators that are not resistant to oil are classified under N series, the respirators that provide slight resistance against oil are classified under the R series, and the respirators that are strongly resistant towards oil are classified under P series.

Global Disposable Respirator Market Dynamics

Several launches and approvals of new disposable respirator products are expected to boost growth of the disposable respirator market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2016, Honeywell announced a new range of single-use, molded masks. Honeywell’s new 800 series single-use molded masks are designed of low breathing and humidity-resistant material. The masks also contain a PU foam seal to improve safety, performance, and comfort.

Similarly, in September 2014, Ultimate Industrial, a U.K based company of personal protective equipment, launched a new series of disposable respirators, ULTIMESH. The lightweight and durable bonded shell of these respirators maintains the shape and prevents collapse of the respirator. The shell also provides low breathing resistance by supporting the filter mechanism.

Global Disposable Respirator Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to various mergers, agreements and acquisitions by major companies to ensure respiratory protection of employees. For instance, in May 2019, Examinetics, a mobile occupational health and wellness services in the U.S., collaborated with Moldex- Metric Inc., to offer online respirator clearance evaluations throughout the nation. Workers need to be medically approved to wear respirators, hence Moldex- Metric Inc. is offering a nationwide, medically backed respirator clearance program in which Examinetics provides online respirator medical clearance evaluations to make sure that the workforce is safe, healthy and complies with mandatory workplace laws.

Global Disposable Respirator Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global disposable respirator market include 3M, The Gerson Company, Honeywell International Inc, Ansell Ltd (BioClean), Kimberly-Clark, SAS Safety Corp, Hospeco, Alpha ProTech, Gateway Safety, VWR, Drägerwerk AG, and CleanSpace Technology.

Moreover, key players in the market are focused on developing new products, in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in June 2019, CleanSpace Technology launched a completely reusable particulate respirator in North America called Halo. The respirator provides protection similar to a powered, air-purifying respirator but without belts and hoses. The ability to reuse the respirator makes it more economical and environmental friendly, since reusing the respirator will eliminate the need for stockpiling.

Global Disposable Respirator Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global disposable respirators market is segmented into:

N series

N95

N99

N100

R series

R95

R99

R100

P series

P95

P99

P100

On the basis of end-user, the global disposable respirators market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Construction

General Purpose

On the basis of region, the global disposable respirators market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

