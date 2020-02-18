Disposable Medical Gloves Market Share, Trends 2020 Global Size, Growth, Opportunities, Key Players, Revenue, Statistics, Business Insights, Competitive Landscape With Regional Forecast To 2026

Disposable Medical Gloves Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026 is latest report on “Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report Disposable Medical Gloves to rise at 9.1% CAGR and Reach $10.9 billion by 2026. Report segments market for Disposable Medical Gloves by Application (Surgical and Examination), By Material (Latex and Synthetic), By Category (Powdered and Powder free) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic/Pathology Labs, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.

Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market Insights:

Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Key Players Analyzed in Report Are Ansell, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, Elite Surgical, KANAM LATEX INDUSTRIES PVT LTD, Halyard Health, Romsons.

Increasing technological advancement in glove making is expected to propel growth of the global disposable medical gloves market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Surgical and Examination), By Material (Latex and Synthetic), By Category (Powdered and Powder-free) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic/Pathology Labs, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The disposable medical gloves market size was valued at USD 5.4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% between 2019-2026.

As per the report, the disposable glove market on the basis of application is segmented into surgical and examination. The surgical glove segment is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgical procedures and increasing patient pool. The rising focus of key players in the development of innovative surgical gloves and a decline in the manufacturing lines of examination gloves by few leading players will aid the surgical glove segment, which, will, in, turn boost the disposable medical gloves market.

The report is dedicated to providing accurate data. It briefly defines the current market scenario and offers key insights into the disposable medical gloves market. It also offers data on various characteristics of the market such as market trends, growth drivers, industrial development, market restraint, recent mergers and collaborations.

Increasing Cases Of Chronic Diseases Will Support Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic disease around the world is expected to aid growth of the disposable medical gloves market. The surge in the patient population is expected to create growth opportunities for the market. The increasing healthcare expenditure and government initiatives to establish a strong healthcare infrastructure to provide patients with advanced levels of medical procedures opportunities will enable growth of the disposable medical gloves market. the rising adoption of advanced products will also bode well for the market. The rising awareness about the advantages offered by innovative gloves will also aid the disposable glove market growth. The expansion in medical tourism will boost the market growth.

Furthermore, the initiation of industry-academia by Top Glove Corporation is predicted to facilitate the growth of the market. For instance, Top Glove Corporation Bhd announced the initiation of industry-academia collaboration by granting a research grant to University Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) for the performing of glove industry-related research.

Presence Of Large Number Of Suppliers Will Boost Growth In North America

Geographically, the disposable medical gloves market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. North America was valued at USD 2.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about prevention of healthcare-associated infections, and growing demand for high-quality polyisoprene gloves for surgeries, high cost of the medical gloves, and presence of large number of suppliers in the region. Moreover, stringent guidelines for the use of infection protection devices by the regulatory agencies in countries such as U.S. and Canada plays crucial role in the medical gloves market in the region. Centre of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) recommends wearing medical gloves to reduce risk of blood and body fluid contamination of healthcare worker’s hands and microbial dissemination in the environment.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in the global market owing to high consumption of medical disposable gloves in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain. According to Hartlega Holdings Bhd, Netherlands accounts for the highest per capita glove consuming country with per capita consumption of gloves in pieces as 276 gloves whereas followed by Denmark and Germany is with 259 and 208 gloves consumed per capita respectively. The Netherlands is expected to contribute to the growth of this market in the region. In addition, The rising demand for advanced gloves in France and Germany is likely to aid the market in Europe.

