Digital Pathology Market To Rake In Revenues Worth Over USD 8,305.6 MN, To Register a CAGR of 13.04% By 2023

Digital Pathology Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest “Digital Pathology Market” report, mentions that the market poised to attain USD 8,305 Mn at 13.04% CAGR by 2023. Digital pathology consist of equipment used to capture, analyze, interpret, and manage information obtained from pathology slides, digitally. Digital pathology has a wide range of application in human pathology, tissue-based research, and drug development. The increase in pathologists and the growing awareness of benefits offered by digital pathology are expected to drive the global digital pathology market across the forecast period. The high rate of adoption of electronic health records and the increase in the integration of automation technology can expedite the expansion of the digital pathology market in the years to come. Technological improvements and adoption of effective analytical software are other drivers that are likely to cause surge in the global digital pathology market. The increase in adoption of digital pathology solutions by hospitals and clinics can also bolster the expansion of the global market. However, high implementation expense of digital pathology and stringent regulatory norms can limit the market expansion.

Digital Pathology Market Segment

The study of global digital pathology market is done by type, applications, end-users, and products. The type-based segments of the digital pathology market are animal pathology and human pathology. The human pathology segment can surge at lucrative CAGR by 2023. The product-based segment of the digital pathology market are hardware, software, and storage. The availability of sophisticated software to execute digital pathology operations can spur the market. The application-based segments of the digital pathology market are drug discovery, disease diagnosis, Mhealth, telemedicine, and others. Increased awareness of digital pathology in Mhealth can prompt the market expansion. The end-users-based segments of the market are research centers & academic institutes, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic centers. Diagnostics centers are high end-users of digital pathology.

Digital Pathology Market Regional Study

The global digital pathology market’s regional analysis aids investor identify several growth opportunities and regional progress of the market. The vivid understanding of the digital pathology market is the stock-on-trade for the report. The report discusses various players of a region and their strategies and contribution that can redefine the global market of digital pathology.

North America boasting of its advanced technical base increases the viability of adoption of digital pathology across hospitals and diagnostics in these regions. This is expected to bolster the expansion of the regional digital pathology market. Europe digital pathology market is expected to experience high rate of expansion due to the existence of multiple developers of digital pathology. In Asia Pacific, the growing cognizance of benefits offered by digital pathology is expected to cause the regional market to surge.

Digital Pathology Market Competitive Dashboard

MRFR identified some notable companies operating in the digital pathology market. They are; Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems GmbH) (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), 3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary), Inspirata (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Huron Digital Pathology Inc. (Canada), microdimensions GmbH (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Definiens (Germany), and others. The report details a comprehensive study on the digital pathology marketers. MRFR sorted these players by origin, regional franchise, product line, and industrial expertise. MRFR’s SWOT analysis of the digital pathology market can also details on history, annual turnover, segmental share, profit margins, growth strategies, latest R&D initiatives, and expansion techniques of these key players.

