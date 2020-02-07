Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Equipment Market Growth to register a CAGR of 14.5% to reach USD 4,212.4 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights

Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) creates multiple projection images of the breasts obtained from different angles of the rotating X-ray tube at a low radiation dose through the compressed breast. Images are reconstructed into multiple slices of 1mm thickness and viewed on a dedicated monitor approved for tomosynthesis.

Statistics:

The global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market is estimated to account for US$ 4,212.4 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Drivers

DBT offers increased sensitivity for cancer detection, which is expected to boost growth of the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market over the forecast period. DBT eliminates the challenge associated with screening of overlapping structures in the breast, therefore offering the potential to improve invasive cancer detection. Moreover, the combination of 2D and 3D mammography significantly improve detection, by displaying the mammary gland in thin slices, thus detecting hidden cancers within the breast parenchyma. The approach is especially effective in women with dense breasts.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Opportunities

R&D for assessing the combined reconstruction of the 2D view using 3D tomosynthesis data acquired during a single breast compression event is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment market.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Restraints

Rigorous training requirements for radiologists and technologists are also expected to hinder growth of the market. In the U.S., radiologists, physicists and technologists/ radiographers are required to complete eight hours of dedicated tomosynthesis training. Moreover, according to the National Health Service (U.K.), tomosynthesis DBT equipment suppliers need to provide specific training to radiographers and radiologists.

Key Takeaways:

The Equipment segment held dominant position in the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market in 2019, accounting for 61.0% share in terms of value during the forecasted period. The growth of the segment is attributed to increasing incidence of breast cancer in developing and developed economies during the forecasted period.

Market Trends

Major players in the market are focused on adopting various marketing strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in December 2019, Volpara Solutions, Inc. demonstrated its end-to-end breast cancer screening workflow at the 105th Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting.

Major players in the market are also focused on product approval and launch to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, Hologic Inc. received that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its 3DQuorum Imaging Technology, powered by Genius AI. 3DQuorum technology works in tandem with Hologic’s Clarity HD high-resolution imaging technology to reduce tomosynthesis image volume for radiologists by 66%.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) equipment market include Hologic, Inc., Internazionale Medico Scientifica S.r.l, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Corporation, and Planmed OY.

Global Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market: Key Developments

July 2019: FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. launched Tomosynthesis Biopsy option for the ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system

July 2019: Volpara Solutions and Swedish Health Services announced the implementation of VolparaEnterprise software at Swedish Health Services’ network of breast care centers

Segmentation

Scope of the report

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market, By Product Type: Equipment Upgradation

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market, By End User: Hospitals Diagnostic Centres

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Equipment Market, By Region: North America By Product Type: Equipment Upgradation By End-User Hospitals Diagnostic Centres By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Product Type: Equipment Upgradation By End-User Hospitals Diagnostic Centres By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Product Type: Equipment Upgradation By End-User Hospitals Diagnostic Centres By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Product Type: Equipment Upgradation By End-User Hospitals Diagnostic Centres By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Product Type: Equipment Upgradation By End-User Hospitals Diagnostic Centres By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Product Type: Equipment Upgradation By End-User Hospitals Diagnostic Centres By Country: South Africa Central Africa North Africa

Company Profiles Hologic, Inc.* Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies Internazionale Medico Scientifica S.r.l GE Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Fujifilm Corporation Planmed OY.



