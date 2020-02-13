Summary:

Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market by Universal Diagnostic Test, Major Type, Industry Size, Top Regional Analysis and Future Forecast up to 2026 has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market

Diabetic foot ulcers is a significant complication of diabetes mellitus and can affect people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Around 10% of people with diabetes develop a foot ulcer at some point. If not treated in time, it can lead to amputation.

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 29% over the forecast period.

Diabetic foot ulcers – Market Growth:

The constant rise in the prevalence of diabetes, increasing geriatric population who are at higher risk of acquiring diabetes, and R&D activities to develop targeted therapies are some of the primary market drivers.

However, the availability of some therapy devices will act as the market barrier.

A majority portion of the growth will be due to a pharmaceutical part of the market.

Diabetic foot ulcers – Market Segmentation:

Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers market report segments the market by ulcer type, by product type, by the end user, and by region.

Based on product type, the market is categorized into wound care dressings, biologics, and others.

Biologics are increasingly used for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care setting.

Hospitals will be the leading end-user segment with a share of 37% in the overall market.

Regionally, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share with an estimated share of 38% in the global diabetic foot ulcers market in 2017.

This region is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of diabetes.

According to the latest reports from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million US adults are now living with diabetes or pre-diabetes.

In the Asia Pacific region, Diabetic foot ulcers treatment market is expected to exhibit a high growth rate over the forecast period.

This is attributed to the increasing number of population suffering from diabetes.

For instance, India has as many as 50 million people who have type 2 diabetes. This presents a tremendous market opportunity.

Key Players of Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market =>

The report also profiles the following companies in Diabetic Foot Ulcers market – 3M Healthcare, Coloplast A/S, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew Plc, Medtronic Plc, ConvaTec Inc, and Mölnlycke Health Care.

By Ulcer Type

Neuropathic Ulcers

Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers

By Product Type

Wound Care Dressings

Biologics

Others

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Homecare Setting

By Region

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Rest of the World

Major Key Points of Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market

Chapter 1 – Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market – Trends

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market – Industry Analysis

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1. Constant rise in prevalence of diabetes

3.1.2. Increasing geriatric population who are at higher risk of acquiring diabetes

3.1.3. R&D activities to develop targeted therapies

…………

Chapter 7 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market – Company Profiles

7.1. 3M Healthcare Ltd.

7.2. Coloplast A/S

7.3. B.Braun

7.4. Medtronic plc

7.5. Smith & Nephew

7.6. ConvaTec Inc.

7.7. Mölnlycke Health Care

Chapter 8 – Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

*Note: Additional company profiles will be included on client request.

