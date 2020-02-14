Diabetes Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Diabetes Industry

Description

Diabetes, often referred to as diabetes mellitus, describes a group of metabolic diseases in which the person has high blood glucose (blood sugar), either because insulin production is inadequate, or because the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin, or both. Diabetes is a disorder of metabolism, the process by which the body uses digested food for energy. There are two main forms of the diabetes. People with type 1 diabetes typically make none of their own insulin and therefore require insulin injections to survive. People with type 2 diabetes, the form that comprises some 90% of cases, usually produce their own insulin, but not enough or they are unable to use it properly. People with type 2 diabetes are typically overweight and sedentary, two conditions that raise a person’s insulin needs. It may also be seen during pregnancy.

The report “Global Diabetes Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the global diabetes market, along with the regional markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The major players in the industry, Novo-Nordisk, Sanofi-Aventis, Eli Lilly and Takeda are being profiled.

The key factors driving the growth of diabetes market are growing ageing population, growing urbanization, increasing healthcare expenditure, accelerating economic growth, growing obese population, opportunities for growth in emerging markets and bariatric surgery for treating diabetes on the rise. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are advances in medical devices, rising prevalence of diabetes and desk bound lifestyle and second hand smoke. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by increasing diabetes cost.

Table of Content

1. Diabetes Market Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Types of Diabetes

1.3 Diabetes Risk Factors

1.4 How is Diabetes Diagnosed and Managed?

1.5 Treatment of Diabetes

2. Global Diabetes Market Analysis

2.1 Global Diabetic Population

2.2 Global Diabetic Forecast Population

2.3 Global Diabetes Population by Region

2.4 Global Diabetes Population by Areas

2.5 Global Diabetes Population by Gender

2.6 Global Diabetes Population by Age Distribution

2.7 Global Diabetes Statistics

2.8 Global Undiagnosed Diabetic Population by Region

2.9 Top Ten Countries for Number of Children with Type 1 Diabetes 0-14 Years

2.10 Top Ten Countries/Territories for Number of People with Diabetes 20-79 Years

3. Diabetes Treatment Market

3.1 Global Diabetes Care Market by Treatment Class

3.2 Global Insulin Market by Segments

3.3 Global Insulin Market by Region

3.4 Global Insulin Users by Region

3.5 Global Injectable Diabetes Drugs Sales by Value

3.6 Global Injectable Diabetes Drugs Sales Forecast by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Western Pacific

4.1.1 Western Pacific – Diabetes Statistics

4.1.2 China – Diabetes Statistics

4.1.3 Japan – Diabetes Statistics

4.1.4 Other Countries – Diabetes Statistics

4.2 South-East Asia

4.2.1 South-East Asia- Diabetes Statistics

4.2.2 India – Diabetes Statistics

4.2.3 Other Countries – Diabetes Statistics

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe – Diabetes Statistics

4.3.2 Germany- Diabetes Statistics

4.3.3 Other Countries – Diabetes Statistics

4.4 North America and Caribbean

4.4.1 North America and Caribbean- Diabetes Statistics

4.4.2 The US – Diabetes Statistics

4.4.3 Other Countries – Diabetes Statistics

4.5 Middle East and North Africa

4.5.1 Middle East and North Africa- Diabetes Statistics

4.5.2 Other Countries – Diabetes Statistics

4.6 South and Central America

4.6.1 South and Central America- Diabetes Statistics

4.6.2 Other Countries – Diabetes Statistics

4.7 Africa

4.7.1 Africa – Diabetes Statistics

4.7.2 Other Countries – Diabetes Statistics

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Ageing Population

5.1.2 Growing Urbanization

5.1.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.4 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.1.5 Growing Obese Population

5.1.6 Opportunities for Growth in Emerging Markets

5.1.7 Bariatric Surgery for Treating Diabetes on the Rise

5.2 Market Trends

5.2.1 Advances in Medical Devices

5.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

5.2.3 Desk Bound Lifestyle and Second hand Smoke

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Increasing Diabetes Cost

6. Competitive Landscape 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Sanofi

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Takeda

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Eli Lilly

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Novo Nordisk

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Types of diabetes

Global Diabetic Population (2007-2015)

Global Diabetic Forecast Population (2016-2020)

Global Diabetes Population by Region (2015

Global Diabetes Population by Areas (2015)

Global Diabetes Population by Gender (2015)

Global Diabetes Statistics (2015)

Continued…

