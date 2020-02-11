Development of Effective Drugs on pulmonary arterial hypertension to Benefit the Global Treprostinil Drugs Market | Global Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Key Players with Strategy Profiling, Regional Outlook, Forecast to 2027

Treprostinil is a synthetic prostacyclin prescribed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Treprostinil works as a vasodilator lowering the blood pressure in the pulmonary artery leading from heart to lungs and is known to improve the ability to exercise. Treprostinil can be administered through oral route (orenitram), through inhaler (Tyvaso), and through infusion (Remodulin).

Global Treprostinil Drugs Market – Dynamics

A significant value is being generated every year by the companies that are involved in manufacturing and selling of treprostinil. For instance, in September 2018, United Therapeutics Corporation announced its financial results for the year 2018, where it stated that that global sales for Treprostinil were valued at around US$ 599 million in 2018.

Moreover, key players in the market are focusing on various strategies such as mergers, agreements, and acquisitions which is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in September 2018, United Therapeutics entered into collaboration with MannKind Corporation for the development and commercialization of MannKind Corporation’s clinical-phase dry powder formulation of treprostinil. Mannkind Corporation is expected to generate more than US$ 95 million through this collaboration. Moreover, under the above mentioned agreement United Therapeutics will be responsible for global development, commercial, regulatory activities, and manufacturing supplies of treprostinil while the MannKind Corporation agreed to manufacture clinical as well as initial commercial supplies of the product.

Global Treprostinil Drugs Market – Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to high presence of organizations involved in Treprostinil manufacturing and marketing business that have generated high revenue. For instance, in 2017, Remodulin (treprostilin injection) manufactured by the United Therapeautics, generated US$ 670.9 million, and 11.4% more than that in 2016 for the company.

Moreover, launches and approvals of various new treprostilin products are also likely to propel the market growth in the near future. For instance, in October 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved extended release treprostilin tablets, Orenitram, manufactured by United Therapeutics. The tablets are expected to delay to progression of pulmonary arterial hypertension disease. Similarly, in September 2019, United Therapeutics’ New Drug Application (NDA) received approved for review by the U.S. FDA for the product, Trevyent. Trevyent is a drug device combination product which contains PatchPump technology which enables treprostilin administration by subcutaneous route.

Global Treprostinil Drugs Market – Competitive landscape

Key players operating in treprostinil drugs market are United Therapeutics, Novartis, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Players in the market are focused on developing new products, in order to enhance their market share. For instance, in March 2019, Sandoz, a division of Novartis, launched the Treprostinil Injection, a fully substitutable generic version of Remodulin Injection, in the market. Sandoz also confirmed that the firm has also gained the market exclusivity for the product for 180 days. Furthermore, in March 2019, Sandoz announced its plan to collaborate with RareGen, LLC for the commercialization of Treprostinil injection in order to boost product sales.

Global Treprostinil Drugs Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of dosage form, the global treprostinil drugs market is segmented into:

Injection

Inhalation

Tablets

On the basis of distribution channel, the global treprostinil drugs market is segmented into:

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

On the basis of region, the global treprostinil drugs market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

